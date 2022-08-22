Trial begins for man accused in road rage killing of 2-year-old Laylah Washington

The trial for a man accused in the road rage shooting death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington is set to begin today.

The toddler was shot on June 11, 2017, while riding with her mother in a white Nissan Maxima on Kirby Parkway. She died from her injuries two days later.

The case made national headlines and even drew attention from former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, who offered $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

MORE: Man accused of killing Laylah Washington back in custody after being accidentally released, SCSO say

Watch: Man accused of killing Laylah Washington back in custody after being accidentally released, SCSO say

Tylan McCray was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder (3 counts), Employing a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance W/I to Man/Del/Sell to wit: Marijuana (McCray was arrested with 26.7 grams of suspected marijuana and THC oil).

His cousin, Brandon McCray was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact to wit: First Degree Murder.

Both men were identified through a Crime Stoppers tip on the one-year anniversary of Laylah’s death and the continued efforts of homicide investigators.

MORE: Two cousins arrested after road rage incident killed 2-year-old Laylah Washington

Tylan McCray, left, and his cousin, Brandon McCray, were arrested Saturday.

Tylan McCray allegedly pulled the trigger that took Laylah’s life, while his cousin reportedly drove the car they were in.

Last year, he was accidentally released from custody, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said that Tylan McCray’s bond was set at $15 million, but a clerical error allowed his bond to appear in the system as $15,000.

Officials issued a warrant for him, and he was eventually taken back into custody.

Jury selection for the trial is set to begin at 9 a.m.

MORE: 2-year-old shot in head during road rage incident dies

FOX13 will be LIVE from the courtroom throughout Good Morning Memphis with the latest updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: