Trial begins for man accused of shooting IMPD officer in throat in 2022

The trial is underway for a man accused of shooting an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer in the throat during a foot chase in Fountain Square in 2022.

Jury selection in the case against Mylik Hill, 33, began Tuesday in Marion Superior Court nearly two years after the Feb. 27, 2022 shootout. Hill is representing himself, according to online court records.

The Indianapolis man faces numerous charges stemming from the investigation that began as a vehicle crash and ended with Indianapolis police officer Thomas Mangan's shooting in his neck.

Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

A criminal mischief charge was dismissed after a motion from prosecutors before the start of the trial, court records show.

The shooting of officer Thomas Mangan

The shooting occurred after officers responded to the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue on a report of a vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m., investigators said in a probable cause affidavit.

A woman reported a man driving a red car hit a fence in front of her house, as well as her neighbor's white pickup across the street. The man, she said, got out of his car, pulled his pants down and urinated on the street.

Officers found a man wearing a red jacket in the red Buick in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, a street two blocks south of Lexington Avenue. When police approached, the man, later identified as Mylik Hill, got out of his car "while keeping his back to the officers with his hands in front of him," according to the affidavit.

Officers yelled: "Stop, police. Show me your hands," investigators said, and the man ran away. Six officers chased him on foot, with Mangan and his field training officer in the lead.

As Mangan gained on Hill and reached out toward Hill's back with both hands, the affidavit indicates, Hill "produced a pistol and fired two shots. One shot hit Mangan's radio, which caught fire, and the other "struck the center of his throat at the base of his neck."

IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, who was shot in the neck Feb. 27 in Fountain Square.

Investigators said Daniel Majors, a 7-year veteran of IMPD, shot back at Hill and ordered the man to drop his weapon. Instead, Hill reportedly "did not comply and fired several more times at Officer Majors" before fleeing.

Drones located the man shortly before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Dawson Street, less than half a mile from where the shootout occurred, and a SWAT team took him into custody. He had been shot in the chest and thigh.

Police found a 9mm handgun next to him. It had been reported stolen in October 2021. Mangan was released from a hospital about two weeks after the shooting with damage to his voice box and Adam's apple.

