Trial begins for man charged with killing 3 women, injuring 2 others in Norfolk

NORFOLK — The video clip began with Danielle Moore stepping onto the stairwell outside her second-floor apartment.

“Are you okay?” she asks as she looks toward the grassy area below. Next, three gunshots ring out, and Moore hurries back into her apartment, where she can be heard crying out, “Oh my God,” over and over again.

By the time Moore went back outside, three of her neighbors were dead on the ground, all within a few feet of each other. Two others, also female, were seriously injured.

Hours after that, 19-year-old Ziontay Palmer was arrested and charged with carrying out the mass shooting, which occurred Nov. 3, 2021, at Norfolk’s Young Terrace public housing complex at the intersection of St. Paul’s Boulevard and Brambleton Avenue.

Killed were Nicole Lovewine, 45; her partner, Detra Brown, 42; and Sarah Costine, 44. Among the injured was Lovewine’s daughter, Angel Legrande, who was 19 and pregnant with Palmer’s child at the time.

Palmer’s trial began Tuesday in Norfolk Circuit Court, and is expected to last about four days. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and multiple firearm charges.

Among the witnesses was a group of children playing on a nearby trampoline, according to prosecutors. One was the 13-year-old son of one of the women killed and will be among the witnesses called to testify.

The video showing Moore on her stairwell was recorded by a doorbell camera outside her front door. It was one of two videos shown to jurors Tuesday.

The other, which was much more graphic, was recorded by a body camera worn by the first officer to arrive. Several people left the courtroom shaken and in tears as the video showed the officer approaching the victims’ bloodied bodies, then performing CPR on one of them.

When Moore was asked by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Ottinger if she knew who fired the gun that day, she said, “yes.”

“Who was that individual?” Ottinger asked.

“The defendant,” Moore replied.

Moore said she had met Palmer before at Lovewine’s apartment, and realized he was the gunman when she watched her doorbell video later that day. But Moore also said she wasn’t able to identify Palmer in court Tuesday, and didn’t offer an explanation as to why.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Cynthia Collard told jurors in her opening statements there will be others who will point to Palmer as the gunman, including the other survivor of the shooting. Palmer chased the woman down and fired at her as she tried to hide behind a trash can, the prosecutor said.

“He leaned down to her as she begged for her life, gritted his teeth and shot her numerous times,” Collard told jurors. “She’s going to tell you she will never, ever forget those eyes.”

But defense attorney Eric Korslund told the panel police arrested the wrong man, and blamed “poor police work” for the misidentification.

“Not one single shred of scientific evidence will link Mr. Palmer to this tragedy,” Korslund said. “And that’s because he didn’t do this.”

