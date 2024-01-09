Trial begins for man charged with killing 4 people at Portsmouth boarding house

PORTSMOUTH — The trial for a Suffolk man accused of gunning down four residents of a Portsmouth boarding house got underway Tuesday with jury selection and opening statements.

Raymond Gore, 58, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and several other related charges for the June 7, 2022, slayings at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randolph Street.

If convicted of any of the aggravated murder counts, Gore would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. His trial is expected to last about four days. Gore’s nephew, Antwann Gore, also is charged in the case and is scheduled to be tried in June.

Killed were Davonta Georgio Lee, 30; Ashley Merricks, 34; Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37; and Samuel Jones, 66. Lee, Merricks and Mears were pronounced dead at the scene. Jones died at a hospital a few days later.

A medical examiner who testified at a preliminary court hearing last year said all four were shot several times. Mears, who was found in an upstairs bedroom closet, suffered the most wounds, with 13 shots to her head, torso and arm. Merricks was found just inside the front door with five wounds, Jones at the top of the stairs with seven and Lee was slumped over a bed in a bedroom with two.

One of the first officers at the scene testified at that same hearing that Jones was badly injured but able to tell him two young Black males dressed in all black fired the shots. Jones also said he didn’t recognize the shooters.

A Portsmouth District Court judge dismissed all Gore’s charges at the end of his preliminary hearing, held in February 2023, after determining the prosecution hadn’t provided enough evidence to establish probable cause that Gore was involved. Prosecutors then took the case to a grand jury, which reinstated the charges.

Senior Commonwealth’s Attorney Haille Hogfeldt kept her opening statements brief Tuesday, and didn’t offer any clues as to what the prosecution’s evidence will show. She told jurors “this isn’t a CSI case” and that there would be no DNA, fingerprints or other physical evidence tying Gore to the crime.

“The evidence will speak for itself,” Hogfeldt said, adding that she believed there was more than enough to prove Gore was the gunman.

Defense attorney Michael Massie attacked the prosecution’s case and the work of police detectives in his opening statements.

Massie said their case relies almost entirely on the testimony of Michael Canty, a man with a lengthy criminal record whom Massie said called police from jail and pointed the finger at Gore in order to get released on bond and favorable treatment in his own case.

“We call him the snitch,” Massie told jurors. “I can’t wait for them to bring that man before you.”

The defense lawyer also told jurors that the statements made by Jones — the victim who described two “young” Black males as committing the crime — were captured on police body cam video and will be shown at the trial. Massie has repeatedly said his client, who was 56 at the time and had graying hair, doesn’t fit that description.

Another body cam video will show a neighbor who lived two blocks from the boarding house talking to police about what he witnessed, Massie said. The man told officers he saw three Black males run down the street after the shooting, then climb into a red and orange Dodge Charger. One of them rolled down a window and told the man, “Boy, you next,” Massie said.

The Charger was found abandoned a short distance away, the defense lawyer said, but police “just let it go.”

“The evidence is going to show they were not diligent,” Massie said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com