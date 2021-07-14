Trial begins for Mercer man charged with sexual assault

Jul. 14—PRINCETON — Jurors heard opening arguments and a child's testimony Tuesday in the trial of Mercer County man charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person of trust.

Robert Avon Hurst II, 32, of Princeton was arrested in May 2020 after an investigation that started when Mercer County deputies were dispatched to Princeton Community Hospital about a female juvenile who was less than 12 years old, Detective Sgt. S. A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said after the arrest. After being advised of his Miranda Rights and waiving them, Hurst provided a statement and denied the allegations.

A relative told investigators that she had confronted Hurst about abusing the female, and he stated "that it did not happen and to prove it," according to the criminal complaint.

In the prosecution's opening statement, Assistant Prosecutor David Pfeifer, who represented the state with Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Lynch, told the jury that putting aside "the graphic details" in the case, "it's a very simple case."

Describing the female juvenile as "intelligent and brave," Pfeifer said that she would testify about how Hurst took her into a bedroom while her mother was in the shower, pulled down his pants and compelled her to perform oral sex.

When the mother finished her shower, she noticed that Hurst was "not acting right" and that he was refusing to tell her what was wrong. She later asked the juvenile and was told what had happened, Pfeifer told the jury.

"When she confronted him, he didn't stand there with mouth agape," Pfeifer said, adding that Hurst's response was to say "prove it."

Hurst also once asked the juvenile's mother, "what would you think of me if I really did it?" Pfeifer added.

Pfeifer told the jury that they would hear Sommers testify about how he learned during the investigation that the child had no motive or reason to lie. After the assault, she was placed in counseling and her story has not changed.

The state would not be presenting any forensic evidence such as DNA or saliva, he said, telling the jurors would have not doubts once they heard the testimony.

Sitting at the defense's desk, Hurst periodically winked and twitched slightly. Attorney Derrick Lefler, who is representing Hurst, said that his client had been diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, which causes uncontrollable facial ticks and noises.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you have a very difficult job, probably one of the most important jobs and duties you'll ever do as a citizen," Lefler told the jury.

There cannot be a worse allegation then being charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile, Lefler stated.

"At the same time, there's not an allegation that be made falsely against somebody that is worse," he added.

Lefler said evidence would show that Hurst and the child's mother were having "a significant fight" when he said that the assault had not happened and to "prove it." The child had had "a tumultuous relationship" and had seen domestic violence with the adults in her life, he added.

"In this context, these allegations were made," Lefler said.

"You are the ones who will judge the evidence," he told the jury. "You will decide in the end if this case has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We ask you to listen to the evidence with an open mind and to listen to all the evidence before reaching any conclusions."

The female juvenile, who is less than 12 years old, testified Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge William Sadler swore her in before she took her seat near the prosecution's desk.

"You will not tell us any lies today?" Sadler asked.

"I will not tell any lies," she replied.

"You're going to tell the truth?" Sadler inquired.

"Yes," she said.

Lynch asked the juvenile about school, her pets, what she likes to do for fun and her siblings before asking about the incident which led to Hurst's arrest.

The juvenile testified that Hurst took her into a bedroom while her mother was in the shower, closed the door, dropped his pants and let her see "his private parts," The juvenile drew a circle around the groin of a human outline that Lynch provided her. It was put on an overhead projector so the jury could see it. The child testified to having to perform oral sex on Hurst.

Lynch also asked the child if she had ever been asked "to say anything bad about Buddy," and the child replied that she had not been asked to do so. The child referred to Hurst as Buddy during her testimony.

In his cross examination, Lefler asked the juvenile about her forensic interview at "the bean bag place," Mercer County Child Protect. He asked if she had told the interviewer that the bedroom's walls were yellow, and the juvenile replied that she was wrong.

Lefler also asked about the juvenile telling Child Protect that the bedroom door could be locked by pushing a button. Lefler said he had visited the house and found that the doors could be locked by turning a knob. Lefler showed Lynch and Pfeifer photographs of the door knobs, and these were shown to the jury.

Sommers testified that the investigation corroborated the juvenile's statements along with interviews with the mother and Hurst. Hurst had said that the home's doors could be locked by pushing a button.

Sommers told Pfeifer that no other suspects appeared during the investigation. Pfeifer asked about whether forensic evidence such as DNA was collected at the scene. Sommers replied that the forensic interview had taken place 12 days after the incident, and that he learned about the oral sex allegation then. By then, any evidence would have viability, contamination and custodian issues.

In the cross examination, Lefler asked about forensic evidence not being collected. Sommers said that the initial disclosure of the case did not indicate that there could be DNA evidence. Lefler stated that he knew of cases where DNA was collected off knives and other objects several years after a crime. Sommers replied that those items had been kept in controlled environments.

First-degree sexual assault carries a possible term of 25 to 100 years in prison. Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust to a child carries a penalty of 10 to 25 years in prison.

The trial continues today.

