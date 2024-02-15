Horsham woman convicted of first-degree murder for strangling 11-year-old son

TechCrunch

A misconfigured cloud storage server belonging to automotive giant BMW exposed sensitive company information, including private keys and internal data, TechCrunch has learned. Can Yoleri, a security researcher at threat intelligence company SOCRadar, told TechCrunch that he discovered the exposed BMW cloud storage server while routinely scanning the internet. Yoleri said the exposed Microsoft Azure–hosted storage server — also known as a "bucket" — in BMW’s development environment was “accidentally configured to be public instead of private due to misconfiguration."