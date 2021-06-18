Trial begins Monday for 2019 shooting at Marietta brothel

Jun. 18—A 2019 shooting at a Marietta brothel is set to begin trial Monday, in which an Atlanta man faces a slew of charges from armed robbery to felony murder.

The Cobb District Attorney's office alleges Tico Holloway shot two individuals on August 17, 2019, inside of a mobile home on Westside Drive. Mercedes Dejesus Antunez-Florez was killed, while Nuys Herrera was shot in the abdomen.

Holloway's indictment further alleges he took cash from both Antunes-Flores and Herrera. While the Cobb DA's office declined to comment on the case, Holloway's attorney, Jeff Sliz, confirmed the location was operating as a brothel.

Instead of the narrative offered by the state, however, Sliz says his client was the one who was getting robbed that night. Sliz referred to Antunes-Flores as the establishment's "doorman."

"There was a fight, shots were fired ... a shot or two went through the wall, (and) a shot hit one of the ladies." Sliz told the MDJ. "It was a melee. There's no question there was a fight and a confrontation ... but these kind of places have confrontations."

Holloway faces 11 charges in total, including one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, and three counts of aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Cobb Superior Court and presided over by Judge Robert E. Flournoy III. Jury selection will begin on Monday.