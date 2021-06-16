Trial begins Monday for Lima man charged with gang activities

Jun. 16—LIMA — Jury selection will begin Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court for the second of two men prosecutors say took part in a gang-related shooting at a busy Lima intersection nearly two years ago.

Jamaree Allen, 26, appeared in court briefly on Wednesday after his lawyer, Dayton attorney Anthony VanNoy, filed a motion with the court asking to withdraw as Allen's legal counsel.

VanNoy rescinded that motion Wednesday after what was deemed to be a "miscommunication" with his client over finances was resolved. VanNoy told Judge Terri Kohlrieser he was ready to proceed with trial beginning Monday morning.

Allen is charged with participating in a criminal gang with a firearm specification; two counts of felonious assault with firearm and criminal gang activity specifications; two counts of discharging a firearm into a habitation; carrying a concealed weapon; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability.

The charges stem from a mid-afternoon shooting in June of 2019 near the intersection of Cole Street and Edgewood Drive that police and prosecutors said was gang motivated. Prosecutors allege Allen and co-defendant Eric Wilson fired more than a dozen shots at rival gang member Romelo Blackmon that day following the funeral of Christian Laws.

Laws, an alleged member of the Eastside gang, had been gunned down one week earlier by Jolade Omosikeji, whom Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte described during Wilson's trial as a known member of the rival Northside gang.

Wilson was found guilty by a jury last October on eight charges linked to the shooting. He was sentenced to 62 years in prison.