Trial begins Monday in Van Wert County home invasion

Aug. 2—VAN WERT — A jury trial for one of two Fort Wayne men charged in connection with a home invasion and shooting near Convoy earlier this year is scheduled to begin Monday in Van Wert Common Pleas Court.

Dashawn Jones, 33, is charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, complicity, aggravated burglary and felonious assault for entering the residence of Jacob Minnick — along with Brandon Fair, also of Fort Wayne — and physically assaulting Minnick.

Fair, 37, entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery. He was sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield to six years in prison on each of the assault charges, with those terms to be served concurrently, and eight years on the robbery charge that is to be served consecutively to the other counts. Fair will serve a minimum of 14 years prison.

Jones is alleged to have assisted Fair by restraining Minnick for the purpose of causing him physical harm.