Trial begins this morning in arson case

Sep. 14—SUNBURY — A Northumberland County jury is now seated for the expected two-day trial of an Elizabethville woman accused of attempted murder by arson.

Misty Dunbar, 26, of Elizabethville, will appear in Northumberland County Court at 9:15 a.m. after a jury of five men and seven women were seated Monday during jury selection in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.

Dunbar faces 13 charges, including attempted murder and nine arson charges.

Mount Carmel Police arrested Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St., and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13, 2019.

Both were accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward Kelly Witmer, an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, according to court documents.

Rhoads pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, 2020, to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property and was sentenced by Judge Paige Rosini to 30 to 60 months in state prison with 377 days of credit and ordered her to pay a $100 fine, plus court costs and fees, and $95,257.85 in restitution.