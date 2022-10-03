Trial begins for Muncie man charged in 2018 slaying

MUNCIE, Ind. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Muncie man charged in connection with a 2018 shooting death.

Armon D. Edwards, now 29, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

Those counts stem from the slaying — on Oct. 7, 2018, four years ago this week — of Jordan Jarrell Rowe, 28, also of Muncie.

City police said Edwards approached Rowe in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 900 block of East Main Street, placing a handgun to the victim's head.

During an ensuing struggle, Edwards allegedly repeatedly struck Rowe with the handgun before shooting him at least three times. Rowe, hit from behind by the bullets, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said before being slain, Rowe was able to pull a handgun during the altercation and shoot Edwards in the chest.

However, Rowe's firearm was not found at the scene. Police said images from surveillance cameras suggested someone at the scene had removed items from the mortally wounded man's possession.

Edwards was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, reportedly by a friend, where he was held under police guard until being transferred to the Delaware County jail.

Over the past four years, the Muncie man's trial has been rescheduled nine times.

