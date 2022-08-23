Trial begins for Nederland man accused of sexual assault on children

Aug. 23—The trial for a Nederland man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls over the course of several years began Monday with jury selection.

Michael Czeponis, 42, pleaded not guilty in 2020 to charges including sexual assault on a child, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and cruelty to animals.

Jury selection began Monday, and during the process several potential jurors expressed concern to attorneys about serving on a case involving allegations of sexual assault of children.

Attorneys at 5:30 p.m. Monday were still attempting to seat a jury, with opening arguments likely occurring sometime Tuesday.

The trial is scheduled for 10 days in Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra's courtroom.

According to a news release from Nederland police, investigators began looking into Czeponis in August 2019 for "allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims."

In an arrest affidavit, at least one of the named victims in the case described Czeponis as being in a "caretaker" role, but the document did not specify how Czeponis knew the girls or how long he knew them.

The girls were juveniles at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the release.

According to the affidavit, the cruelty to animals charge stems from allegations that Czeponis threw a chihuahua over a railing, while the criminal mischief charge stems from graffiti allegations.

The COVID pandemic, a change in attorneys, competency concerns and delays at the state hospital contributed to the case taking several years to get to trial following Czeponis' initial plea.