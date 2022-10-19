Trial Begins for Polish Woman Who Gave Abortion Pills to Domestic Abuse Victim

1
Kylie Cheung
·5 min read
Justyna Wydrzynska, far right, speaks to reporters outside a courthouse in Warsaw amid her trial for illegally aiding an abortion.
Justyna Wydrzynska, far right, speaks to reporters outside a courthouse in Warsaw amid her trial for illegally aiding an abortion.

The trial for Justyna Wydrzynska, a Polish women’s rights activist who mailed abortion pills to a pregnant domestic abuse victim in 2020, has begun, the German outlet Deutsche Welle reported on Wednesday morning from Warsaw. Wydrzynska, who’s charged with illegally aiding an abortion, faces up to three years of prison, as her trial comes nearly two years after Poland enacted its total abortion ban.

In March, she told The Guardian she fears the government will “want to make an example out of me and send me to jail, maybe even for years.” Notably, even before Poland’s abortion ban took effect in January 2021, laws dating back to the 1990s prohibited “aiding an abortion.”

Read more

“The Polish state is misogynistic,” Wydrzynska told DW outside the courthouse on Wednesday. “I’ve done nothing illegal. I helped a woman in need by sharing my own abortion pills with her. It isn’t punishable to help someone in need. I did not talk her into getting an abortion, nor did I accompany her.”

The Polish law that prohibits “aiding an abortion” has primarily criminalized abortion providers and not patients, according to the Guardian. And Wydrzynska’s activist group Abortion Dream Team (ADT), which helps Polish women get abortion care, has evaded criminalization by merely referring callers to international groups that mailed medication abortion. But when the covid pandemic began in 2020, this was no longer an option due to restrictions on international mail. Around this time, Ania (this is not her real name), a young woman with an abusive partner, called ADT, and Wydrzynska told DW she made a difficult decision: “When I heard about her situation, I decided to help and sent her pills that I had purchased for my own use.”

“Ania already had one child with her husband but she didn’t want a second because she felt oppressed in her relationship,” Wydrzynska said. “Several years ago, I was in a similar situation. I already had three children and was trapped in a toxic marriage. When I became pregnant again, I realized that I no longer wanted to have a fourth child with my husband, so I aborted it.” Wydrzynska told the Guardian in February that “helping [Ania] was my first human response.” In the U.S., about 10 percent of people who seek abortion care are specifically trying to escape an abusive partner; being unable to get an abortion places someone at a substantially greater risk of long-term abuse.

Wydrzyńska said that before Ania reached out to ADT, she tried to travel to Germany to get an abortion, but was stopped by her abusive husband, who is reportedly a Catholic activist. Since Ania was already close to 12 weeks pregnant, which ADT recommends as the cut-off for safe use of abortion pills, Wydrzyńska said she realized they were “running out of time” and directly sent the woman the abortion pills she kept in her home for herself. When the package arrived, Ania’s husband called the police; Ania ultimately miscarried the pregnancy from distress. Over a year later, Wydrzyńska was confronted by police at her home. They confiscated her abortion pills and computers and lodged criminal charges against her.

DW reports that Wydrzyńska’s trial is set to wrap in February, and both Ania and Ania’s activist husband will likely be called in as witnesses. Even amid her ongoing court hearings, Wydrzyńska told DW she’s still helping pregnant people who contact ADT seeking help. “When women call, we start with the most important question: How far along in your pregnancy are you?” Wydrzyńska said. If callers are past 12 weeks, they’re often referred to Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, or the Netherlands for procedural abortion, where ADT has organizers on the ground to support Polish abortion seekers.

“The Polish government is forcing women to travel thousands of kilometers abroad in order to have abortion,” Wydrzyńska told DW. Of course, Poland’s abortion ban has failed to write abortion out of existence. In 2021, 34,000 Polish people reportedly sought help getting abortions from organizations like ADT.

The country’s ban has only created greater danger, directly resulting in at least two deaths. The ban technically allows exceptions in the case of rape or threats to the life of the pregnant person, but those have had little practical effect. In January, a Polish woman died when doctors were too afraid of facing prison time to intervene, forcing her to carry a dead fetus for a week, which led to a sepsis infection. Similarly in the U.S., most post-Roe v. Wade bans threaten providers with prison time, while criminal charges for pregnant people for their pregnancy outcomes and self-managed abortion have been on a sharp rise for years. And, as in Poland, the consequences of these restrictions on doctors are steep.

An Indiana doctor who provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio was immediately investigated and terrorized by the state government. U.S. doctors have been forced to deny care to cancer patients and patients with skull-less, entirely nonviable fetuses, requiring these individuals to travel long distances for urgently needed care. Before Roe even fell, civilly enforced abortion bans prohibiting people from helping others get abortions spread like a rash across the country.

Just as Wydrzyńska’s trial is the first of its kind in Poland, here in the U.S., we’re continually navigating new legal territory around abortion access and what will and won’t land someone in prison. Ultimately, it’s the most vulnerable, like the abuse victims and survivors whom Wydrzyńska has tried to help, who are at the greatest risk.

Recommended Stories

  • Conservatives Spew Transphobia at Already Anti-Trans Federal Agency

    Some right-wing influencers got upset about a tweet by a relatively obscure federal agency, the Selective Service System.

  • Some risks too big: Insurers withdraw from fossil projects

    Insurance companies that have long said they'll cover anything, at the right price, are increasingly ruling out fossil fuel projects because of climate change — to cheers from environmental campaigners. More than a dozen groups that track what policies insurers have on high-emissions activities say the industry is turning its back on oil, gas and coal. The alliance, Insure Our Future, said Wednesday that 62% of reinsurance companies — which help other insurers spread their risks — have plans to stop covering coal projects, while 38% are now excluding some oil and natural gas projects.

  • Heavy pressure fails to persuade SC Senate to pass strict near-total abortion ban bill

    The S.C. Senate decision to insist on its version of the abortion bill, a more narrow six-week ban, triggers a negotiation phase with the House. But it’s unclear if the two sides, even if they do meet, can reach a compromise.

  • Mexican Man Accused of 2006 Cold Case Murder Of Roommate In Colorado

    An arrest warrant has been issued for a man long suspected of raping and murdering his roommate in 2006. Salvador Hernandez-Morales, 45, has been charged with first degree murder after deliberation, first degree murder and sexual assault of his then-roommate, Francisca Perea-Dominguez, 42, according to a press release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Colorado. Hernandez-Morales was a person of interest in her death for more than 16 years, but he was never interviewed by polic

  • Can Section 230 Reforms and a Homicide Video Ban Really Thwart Mass Shooters?

    New York’s Attorney General Letitia James wants to criminalize online homicide videos and see revisions to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to hold tech platforms liable for propagating violent livestreams.

  • Mississippi Rental Company Accused of Racism in DOJ Suit

    The US Justice Department announced that the owners of a Mississippi apartment rental company must pay damages to four Black prospective tenants, according to AP News. An investigation into the company found the owners violated the Fair Housing Act by practicing discriminatory conduct.

  • Humpty Ducey has a great fall ... from his border container wall

    We learned recently that not only is Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's border wall stunt ineffective and wildly expensive, it's also illegal.

  • PBS 'Frontline' documentary highlights Michael Flynn's involvement in Sarasota politics

    Michael Flynn's involvement in Sarasota County School Board races and the local GOP are highlighted as part of hour-long documentary on his life.

  • Exclusive-U.S. says Russia oil price cap will not be aimed at OPEC

    New steps from Group of Seven countries to cap Russian oil sales at an enforced low price will not be replicated against OPEC producers, whose plans to cut output have irked consumer countries, a United States Treasury official told Reuters. Washington has communicated to representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reassure them of those limits to its plans, the official added. The comments could help ease a spat between the United States and Saudi Arabia, the top oil exporter and de facto OPEC leader, over what Washington sees as collaboration with Russia to deprive markets of supply just as a global recession looms.

  • Pope John HS teacher accused of taking lewd photos of students in classroom, at homecoming

    Michael Wagner, a science teacher at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, allegedly used his cellphone to take videos and pictures of students.

  • States with poor climate policy 'overlap' with those seeking to limit rights, Kamala Harris says

    Vice President Kamala Harris sees an overlap between states with poor climate policy and those seeking to limit voting, healthcare and LGBTQ rights.

  • Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future

    Gavin Newsom will almost certainly win reelection as governor of California in November, with a little-known Republican state senator the only thing between him and a second term leading the nation's most populous state. It’s been just two years since Democrats retook the White House by lining up behind Joe Biden, an old-school elected official who came of age before social media amplified the worst parts of politics and changed what it takes to win. Now, many in the Democratic Party worry whether Biden can win in 2024, especially in a rematch with former President Donald Trump who, despite his legal troubles, could still be a formidable opponent.

  • Nearly 60 percent see mainstream media as a threat to democracy: poll

    More than half of all registered voters see the mainstream media as a threat to American democracy, according to a new poll. A New York Times-Siena College poll published Tuesday found 59 percent of voters view the media as a “major threat to democracy,” while 25 percent said the press is a “minor threat” and only…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says Kevin McCarthy should give her 'a lot of power and a lot of leeway' or risk angering the GOP base

    "And if he doesn't, they're going to be very unhappy about it," Greene said in the NYT interview, adding that this was not a "threat" at all.

  • Biden order adds momentum to bipartisan marijuana bill

    President Biden’s move to reevaluate marijuana’s legal status and pardon federal weed convictions has reinvigorated momentum for congressional action to boost the ailing cannabis industry. Lawmakers see the lame-duck session as their best chance yet to pass the SAFE Banking Act, a bipartisan measure that would enable cannabis businesses to more easily access banking services…

  • Did Olivia Wilde Just Reveal Her ‘Special’ Salad Dressing Made for Harry Styles?

    Nora Ephron's novel "Heartburn" is the source of the sauce at the center of the Wilde and Jason Sudeikis drama

  • Emma Watson says she and 'Harry Potter' costar Tom Felton are 'soulmates': 'It's one of the purest loves I can think of'

    Watson shared kind words about Felton in the foreword of his new memoir, titled "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard."

  • 'The World According to Fox': A CEO's Vision Gets Tested in Court

    Before the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection held its first prime-time hearing in June, Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, called Lachlan Murdoch, her boss, to tell him how her network planned to broadcast the event. They wouldn’t, she said. The channel would stick with its usual prime-time lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. Murdoch, the executive chairman of Fox Corp., was fine with Scott’s decision, according to an executive with knowledge of their conv

  • Rep. Val Demings takes a shot at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for arguing against pandemic relief funds.

    Representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida, took a shot at Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, for arguing against pandemic relief funds during the Florida Senate debate. Individuals were hurting, families were hurting, businesses were hurting, we passed the CARES Act which Senators supported. There was a way to fix the problems in the PPP through the American Rescue Plan and help people that were in trouble, but you played politics Senator, and you did not do that.

  • Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

    The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state's near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions.