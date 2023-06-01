Trial begins in prison murder lawsuit

Jun. 1—ASHLAND — Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday in a civil suit regarding the alleged wrongful death of an inmate at Little Sandy Correctional Complex in 2016.

The plaintiffs of the suit, originally filed in 2017, request compensatory damages for the estate of Danny Oscar Hensley — a 23-year-old who was murdered by another inmate. The murder was allegedly a direct result of negligence from prison administration.

The suit names prison officials Heather Bossio, Lorie Conley, Derek Maggard and Paul Holbrook as defendants.

During opening statements, Aaron Bentley, attorney for the plaintiffs, said the case was built around keeping certain individuals separate from one another for protection.

Bentley said Hensley, a prisoner with a high-risk victim classification, should have been kept separate from Randy Bowman, a high-risk abuser with previous convictions of murdering a half-way house employee with an icepick.

Bentley said Hensley was eight months shy of serving out a 5-year prison sentence when murdered by Bowman.

Bowman, 69, was serving a 45-year sentence at the time for rape and murder convictions. Bowman is now serving life without parole after murdering Hensley.

Based on federal regulations created after the implementation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), Bentley argued the two inmates should have never been housed in close proximity.

According to the plaintiffs, Hensley and Bowman approached Heather Bossio, then a classification officer, to be housed together. While Bossio reportedly told the pair they couldn't share a cell, she would make the recommendation the two be housed in the same dorm to her superior, Lorie Conley, and told the two they could "spend time together."

Derek Maggard, a correctional officer at the time, is accused of failing to act when the two men entered the same cell, a violation of PREA, and again did nothing when a towel covered the cell window, blocking his line of vision into the cell, another prison policy violation.

Maggard was the only correctional officer assigned to monitor Bowman and Hensley's dorm, which housed about 104 inmates at the time of the murder.

Bentley alleged Bowman strangled Hensley to death while his window was covered by the towel.

Edward A. Baylous, II, attorney for the defendants, said a considerable amount of information was left out of the plaintiffs' opening statement.

Baylous argued several of the more than 900 inmates at Little Sandy classify as a high risk abusers and prison officials are only required to separate based on cell, not by dorm.

As far as correctional officer Maggard, Baylous told the jury it wasn't his responsibility at the time to know each risk assessment of every inmate in the dorm, or even the cells they were assigned to.

Baylous closed his opening statement by saying "The only person responsible for Bowman's actions, is Bowman."

Conley testified she knew of Bowman's history as well as Hensley's classification as a high-risk victim, but maintained it was appropriate the two were housed in the same dorm.

When asked if she would have done anything differently in hindsight, Conley said, "I wish I was clairvoyant."

Bossio admitted she told the two inmates they could "spend time together," but did not look into the classification of the two before sending the recommendation of housing up to Conley.

Bossio explained in her position as a classification and treatment clinician, she was approached by as many as 100 inmates a day — many of whom requested housing arrangements.

For the plaintiffs, Bentley told the jury the evidence would prove the defense knew there was a risk and failed on numerous occasions to protect Hensley.

"Why money," Bentley asked, "That's all there is. We can't bring Danny (Hensley) back to life."

The trial is scheduled to continue today.

