Trial begins for Pueblo man accused of first-degree murder in 2022 shooting

A Pueblo man is standing trial for the 2022 murder of 51-year-old Anthony Valdez.

James Tafoya, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, prohibited use of a weapon, vehicular eluding, and obstructing government operations after Valdez was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on May 23, 2022, in a laundry room adjoining a garage in a residence in the 1500 block of North Lacrosse Avenue.

During a police interview, Tafoya allegedly confessed to shooting Valdez in the back of the head, Pueblo police detective Jose Medina testified in a September 2022 preliminary hearing.

An autopsy later confirmed Valdez died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Medina testified during the preliminary hearing that Tafoya believed Valdez was "into human trafficking and prostitution," and also mentioned "witchcraft." Tafoya allegedly believed that Valdez was hurting Tafoya's daughter and her mother, Medina testified, but the police department's investigation found no evidence to support those claims.

Medina also stated Tafoya told him he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the shooting, including methamphetamine and heroin.

While questioning Medina during the preliminary hearing, Tafoya's attorney Michael Stuzynski argued that the shooting happened late at night, which is "not a time that you usually have guests over." Stuzynski emphasized that Valdez also had meth in his system when he was killed.

Tafoya was contacted by a police officer at the scene on May 23 but fled in his car. A short car chase ensued but the chase was called off after Tafoya was identified as the driver, according to court documents obtained by the Chieftain.

Tafoya was arrested after a short foot chase along Fountain Creek a few days later.

His trial is set to continue through Friday, with jury selection beginning Monday afternoon.

