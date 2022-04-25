Trial begins in random killing of Children's Hospital worker at Mt. Airy bus stop

On the afternoon of June 5, 2019, a completely random act of gun violence caused the death of a teenager, who according to prosecutors, was waiting at a Mount Airy bus stop when he was struck by a stray bullet.

Brandon Phoenix, 18, worked in food services at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and was on his way to work at the time of the shooting. He graduated the previous year from North College Hill High School.

"He was an innocent victim, sitting at a bus stop," his mother, Lisa Phoenix, told The Enquirer. "He didn’t get to have a chance to get married. He was just starting his life."

Jury selection, which began Monday, will continue Tuesday in the trial of a man charged in Brandon Phoenix's death — 24-year-old Delrico Peoples.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Colerain and West North Bend avenues, near the historic Mount Airy water tanks. Prosecutors have said in pretrial hearings that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other. The reason for the shooting has not been disclosed.

After Phoenix was struck by the bullet, multiple people tried to help him before paramedics arrived.

Peoples, who had no connection to Phoenix, initially denied knowing anything about the shooting. He eventually told police, according to court documents, that "a rear passenger (in his vehicle) fired shots at a passing car."

"Mr. Peoples maintained that he had no knowledge of why his passenger began shooting or the identity of his passenger," the documents say.

Although the gun that killed Phoenix has never been found, according to the documents, investigators found a shell casing in Peoples' vehicle that was the same brand as shell casings recovered at the scene.

The trial is in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court before Judge Melba Marsh.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Trial begins in killing of Children's Hospital worker Brandon Phoenix