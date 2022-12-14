Trial begins for Seminole County man accused of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation theft

The man accused of stabbing his ex-roommate to death as revenge over the theft of a PlayStation is on trial this week.

Jake Bilotta took the stand Wednesday morning in his own defense.

Bilotta told the jury there was no plan to lure the victim, Joshua Barnes, to the house and kill him.

Bilotta said in court that he stabbed Barnes in self-defense and that it wasn’t supposed to happen.

He was emotional while being cross-examined by prosecutors.

