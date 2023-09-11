Trial begins for Springfield man accused in 2018 deaths of his roommate and a friend

The murder trial of Jason R. Danenberger accused of killing two men in 2018 including his roommate, is set to begin in Sangamon County court on Monday.

Circuit Judge Ryan M. Cadagin will preside over the jury trial.

On June 15, 2018, Sangamon County sheriff's deputies located Thomas S. Poudzunas, 53, in his driveway in the 800 block of North Daniel Avenue dead of a gunshot wound. Poudzunas was Danenberger's roommate.

The following afternoon, Springfield Police officers found John T. Buecker, 47, dead inside of a residence in the Oakwood mobile home court off Peoria Road.

Officers went to the residence on a welfare check of Buecker, who was a friend of Danenberger's.

Buecker also died of a gunshot wound.

Danenberger, 43, of Springfield, was arrested at a trailer in the Lucky Horseshoe Trailer Park in Riverton shortly after the discovery of the second victim.

Danenberger was charged with two first-degree murder counts in each case. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

If convicted of both murders, Danenberger faces mandatory life in prison.

Danenberger had a recent change of representation after two attorneys left the Sangamon County Public Defender's Office, including Tawnya Frioli, who was named a Seventh Judicial Circuit associate judge.

Michael Sullivan also exited the office last month.

Danenberger is now represented by Daniel Fultz and Mark Wykoff.

