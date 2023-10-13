Trial begins for Springfield Twp. couple accused of killing boy they adopted from China

Opening statements are expected Friday in the trial of a husband and wife accused of abusing and killing one of several children they adopted from China.

The case dates to October 2016, when prosecutors say the couple’s 8-year-old adopted son, Adam, died from severe head injuries at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The Hamilton County coroner’s office later ruled the death a homicide.

Court documents say Adam suffered blows to his head caused by striking his head “against a hard surface, wall and/or door frame.”

John and Katherine Snyder, who lived in Springfield Township at the time, face charges including aggravated murder in Adam’s death as well as child endangering involving five other children. The Snyders were indicted last year.

Prosecutors say that the alleged child abuse involving the other children happened between 2014 and 2016.

The Snyders say the allegations are unfounded and that Adam, who arrived in the U.S. with "significant medical needs," died from multiple medical complications.

The couple retained three experts who concluded that Adam’s death was not a homicide, according to lawsuits they filed against Hamilton County’s coroner in 2019 and 2020. The lawsuits sought to change Adam's death record, but both were ultimately dismissed.

Katherine Snyder’s attorneys said in a pretrial brief that they intend to call multiple witnesses to refute the state’s allegations as well as witnesses who will describe “the level of love and care” the children received.

John Snyder’s attorney said in court documents that he denies all the charges and allegations.

6 children adopted from Asia

Adam arrived in the U.S. in February 2016, according to court documents, eight months before his death.

He was one of six children the couple have adopted from Asia, the documents say, many or all with disabilities or special needs.

The Snyders also have three biological children, documents say. At least one child abuse charge involves one of their biological children, who was a teenager at the time.

Prosecutors: boy had 6 broken fingers

According to prosecutors, Adam was malnourished and left alone in his room for hours, “impairing his mental health and development.” He had bed sores that prosecutors say were not treated.

His hands were covered in socks and taped to his pajama bottoms to immobilize him, prosecutors say. He also had a diaper “taped to him.”

X-rays after Adam’s death revealed he had at least six broken fingers, court documents say.

According to prosecutors, four of the other children were punished with cold showers and/or baths if they wet themselves, and had feces “smeared in their faces” if they had accidents.

Jury selection began Tuesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court in Judge Wende Cross’s courtroom.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

