Trial begins for suspect in 2019 shooting in downtown Pittsburgh that left victim paralyzed

Tuesday marked the first day of Roy Johnson’s trial. He’s charged with shooting a man in downtown Pittsburgh back in 2019.

It happened on Liberty Avenue in front of Bae Bae’s Kitchen near Ninth Street.

In court, prosecutors introduced police bodycam video that shows first responders arriving at the scene.

The video shows the victim lying on the ground, and he audibly says, “Please help me. My legs and whole body are going numb.”

Police say Roy Johnson turned himself in after seeing that he was a person of interest on the news.

According to detectives, Johnson claimed he saw the victim running at him with his hand in his pocket, and Johnson thought he had a gun.

Detectives testified that the victim did have brass knuckles in his pocket.

