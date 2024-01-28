Trial begins for suspect in fatal 2022 beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of two men accused in a beating death outside a bar in the Short North in September of 2022 is set to go on trial Monday.

Dwayne Cummings will be on trial facing a murder charge with jury selection beginning Monday.

Cummings, along with Chrystian Foster, are accused of murder in the death of bartender Gregory Coleman Jr. following a fight outside the now-closed Julep bar on Sept. 5, 2022.

The fight, a portion of which was caught on video released by Columbus police, shows Coleman squaring up to one of the suspects when a second man comes up from Coleman’s blind spot, hitting him on the side of the head. Coleman then falls to the ground – half on the sidewalk and half in the street — while the two men in the video proceed to hit him multiple times.

Coleman was hospitalized with severe injuries, dying 12 days after the assault.

Foster will be tried via a bench trial at a later date.

According to the Columbus City Attorney’s Office, Julep was forced to close in June of 2023 due to a lawsuit between the bar’s owners and their landlord.

Coleman’s family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the defendants and Julep’s owners in January of 2023 and is currently on the court docket for November.

