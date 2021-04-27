Trial begins for teen charged with murder

Apr. 27—The court trial of a Linda teen charged with murder began in Yuba County Superior Court last week with witness testimony regarding the night of the shooting.

On Aug. 31, 2020, a 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, allegedly shot and killed Lonnie Long Jr., 57, of Olivehurst, after Long went outside his residence where a fight amongst a group of teenagers was taking place. The teen was arrested the next day and has been in juvenile custody since.

On Friday, a jurisdictional hearing, or court trial, of the juvenile began before Judge Debra Givens. Family members of the juvenile and Long's family were in court observing proceedings. The juvenile was escorted into court prior to the trial starting. He wore a face shield, a face mask, and a blue isolation gown.

Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor gave an opening statement to the court where he said, "This case is straightforward." He said the juvenile intentionally used a firearm and deliberately and willfully killed Long and did not act in self-defense.

"He had no lawful justification for killing Lonnie Long," Naylor said.

The juvenile's defense attorney, Joseph Martin, said his client acted in lawful self-defense to protect himself and his girlfriend. Martin said the juvenile had no knowledge of Long before the shooting and had no issue with him. In addition, he said Long taunted, teased and approached his client leading up to the shooting.

"It's completely out of his character," Martin said of the juvenile's actions.

Naylor called Long's 16-year-old son, Jacob Long, to the stand as his first witness. Jacob Long was at home in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue the night of the shooting. He and his then-girlfriend became involved in an altercation outside the home involving several people. When asked what role the juvenile defendant played in the altercation, Jacob Long responded, "Killing my father."

He testified that the juvenile pointed a handgun at him and threatened to shoot him. Jacob Long said during the fight his parents came outside of the house to see what was happening. He said his father was not armed and did not threaten the juvenile.

Jacob Long said he saw the juvenile shoot his father and identified the juvenile in court on Friday. Jacob Long's mother and Lonnie Long's wife, Erica Long, testified on Friday, along with two other individuals.

The trial will resume today (Tuesday).