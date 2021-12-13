Trial begins in Thibodaux murder case

Jury selection was underway Monday in the trial of a Thibodaux man accused of killing a Galliano resident in 2018.

Tyrick Hills, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Alex Moreno.

During jury selection, attorneys on both sides ask potential jurors a series of varied questions designed to create a 12-person jury capable of making a bias-free judgment. Attorneys will also select four alternates who will serve on the jury if the need arises.

As of April 20, 2020, all juries in criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant.

More: Mistrial declared in Thibodaux murder case due to coronavirus concerns

If convicted, Hills faces a mandatory life prison sentence without parole, probation or early release.

This week marks the second attempt to try the case after a mistrial was declared in July when a member of the jury tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is being prosecuted by Lafourche Parish Assistant District Attorney Shaun George. Hills is being represented by New Orleans attorneys Anthony Angelette and Stavros Panagoulopoulos. District Judge J. Hugh Larose is presiding.

Hills’ charges resulted from a deadly shooting that occurred around 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15, 2018, in the 300 block of Dove Lane. When police arrived at the scene, they found Moreno shot to death inside a vehicle.

An injured passenger who had been riding with Moreno ran but was later found, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related: Arrest made in fatal shooting

Detectives received information that later led to Hill’s arrest, police said. Investigators executed a search warrant at his home around 2:32 p.m. the following day and took him into custody.

Another suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Kevon Southall, of Houma, was arrested during a traffic stop in Mississippi in March 2019.

He is scheduled to stand trial in February.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Trial begins in Thibodaux murder case