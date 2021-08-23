Trial begins today for man charged in 2019 Middletown shooting

Aug. 23—The trial is scheduled to begin today for a man accused in the 2019 fatal shooting of a man in his Middletown home.

Cameron Kyles, now 20, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the Oct. 12, 2019 death of Michael Stewart II.

Kyles has had four court-appointed attorneys, changes to which resulted in trial continuations, and two psychological evaluations before being declared competent to stand trial. He has also rejected a plea offer by the prosecution.

Several motions to suppress evidence including statements made to Middletown police detectives were filed and denied.

A total of 75 perspective jurors have been ordered by the judge for questioning to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Kyles confessed to shooting Stewart, 35, at his Ninth Avenue home, according to court documents and detectives. According to a search warrant affidavit signed by Middletown Detective Kristi Hughes, Kyles was developed as a suspect after police found Stewart dead at his home.

At the time, Kyles was also wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor for an indictment in a drug case and for participation in a gang. Kyles was taken into custody at a Sharon Court address after detectives tracked his ankle monitor, according to court documents.

He has been held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond since his arrest.

Kyles is one of three people who were charged in Stewart's death. In March 2020, Camron Pawlowski, 17, who was tried as an adult, was sentenced to prison for 15 years. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated burglary and having weapons under disability with gang and gun specifications.

According to police and prosecutors, Pawlowski and Kyles conspired to rob Stewart. Pawlowski provided Kyles with the gun, and Kyles shot Smith, according to investigators and court documents.

In February, a 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to murder in juvenile court and was sent to the Ohio Department of Youth Services until his 21st birthday.