Trial begins Tuesday for alleged driver in Canton deadly drive-by shooting

Terrel J. Lipkins is the second person accused in the fatal shooting of Jenny Norris, 65, of Canton. Norris was killed during a drive-by shooting in August.

CANTON – Jenny Norris' family will get a second try at justice.

Norris, 65, was gunned down on Aug. 7 during a drive-by shooting as she stood outside her Canton home talking to neighbors.

Canton police and the U.S. Marshals Service later arrested two suspects. One is expected to go on trial this week.

More: Canton woman, 65, fatally shot at home

The first defendant, Javier Blood, was acquitted of murder and all other gun charges by a Stark County Common Pleas jury. The panel took less than 12 hours to deliberate before acquitting Blood.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office has alleged Blood was the gunman, and a second suspect, Terrel Lipkins, was the driver.

More: Javier Blood acquitted on all charges in Canton fatal drive-by shooting

Javier Blood looks to the ceiling in a sigh of relief after his acquittal on all charges in the shooting death of 65-year-old Jenny Norris, of Canton.

More: Trial begins for accused gunman in Canton fatal drive-by shooting

The state failed to prove that Blood was gunman, having shown video of him getting into the front passenger seat of the vehicle at several locations hours and just moments prior to the shooting.

At the earlier trial, prosecutors showed video of Lipkins driving his girlfriend's car the day of the shooting, one similar to the vehicle used during the fatal shooting. Witnesses testified at Blood's trial to hearing several shots fired, and seeing the back driver's side window down with a gun hanging out and firing. The video was located after investigators used Blood's county-issued GPS ankle bracelet to track his whereabouts on the day of the shooting.

After Blood's acquittal, the Norris family was emotional in court and did not wish to speak at the time.

The Stark County's Prosecutor's Office also declined to comment, citing Lipkins pending trial, which is set to start Tuesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Twitter @Cassienist

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Terrel Lipkins, suspect in Canton fatal shooting, to stand trial