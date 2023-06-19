Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of killing infant daughter in Fairfield

Jun. 19—The trial of a man accused of abusing his infant daughter causing her death in Fairfield is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

John Lincoln Powers, 24, was co-parenting his 2-month-old child, Kiara, at a residence on Merlin Way in May 2022 when the incident occurred, according to prosecutors. He went to Texas after the death of his daughter and was arrested there after he was indicted for felony child endangering and murder in December 2022.

He has been held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond awaiting trial.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh has ordered 100 prospect jurors for the 10-trial.

The Butler County Coroner's Office listed Kiara's death as a homicide, with the cause of death being blunt head trauma.

During the early morning hours of May 10, 2022, Powers called 911 saying the baby was unresponsive. She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The indictment states the abuse occurred between April 3 and May 10, 2022. The abuse happened when the baby was in the care of Powers, according to prosecutors.

Powers and the baby's mother ended their relationship when she was 1-month old and he was caring for the child alone. The mother noticed bruising on the child's chin area, which he said was burping her, according to court documents filed by prosecutors.

The baby's vomiting was noted by the mother on April 22, 2022 and on May 9, 2022 after a doctor's appointment with an ultrasound to try to determine the source of vomiting, Powers had care of the baby.

At about 8 p.m. the night, Powers messaged the mother saying the child has vomited all over him. He later told detectives he had put her down, "harder than normal," according to court documents.

The child never again appeared neurologically normal, had seizures and screamed all night until Powers called 911 about 5 a.m. May 10, according to prosecutors. The baby was lifeless when emergency crews arrived, according to prosecutors.

"An autopsy performed following (the baby's) death revealed she suffered a massive head injury that killed her on May 10. Additionally, the autopsy revealed healing brain injuries and signs of historical injuries commonly associated with abuse," Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kraig Chadrick wrote in court documents.

Medical experts are expected to testify, including one for the defense.