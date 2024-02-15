Trial begins for West Des Moines doctor accused of child sex abuse

A longtime West Des Moines physician "betrayed a bond" by sexually abusing a minor family member, prosecutors said Wednesday in the first day of his criminal trial.

Dr. Lynn Lindaman, 73, who previously practiced through his Lindaman Orthopaedics clinic, is charged with second-degree child abuse for allegedly molesting the then-8-year-old at his home in June 2023.

Prosecutor Kevin Bell told jurors that when confronted by the child's parents, Lindaman did not deny his actions and said he was helping the child "explore (their) sexuality." Bell said Lindaman's actions have permanently damaged the victim and riven his family, and urged jurors in his opening statement to "hold the defendant accountable for breaking that bond."

Defense attorney Lucas Taylor told jurors there is no "grand conspiracy" against his client, but nonetheless urged them to determine whether the child's accusation is "factually accurate."

"We know one basic fact: children just say weird stuff," Taylor said. "Yet, when it comes to this case, as you’ll see as this case progresses, there’s never a time, never a chance to really consider what was said. ... We know children are suggestible, we know false memories can be implanted, we know if we’re asking questions the wrong way … how that can influence statements and how they testify."

Prior conviction, interview with police barred from trial

Lindaman's current case isn't his first. He was convicted in 1976 of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a gymnastics camp where he worked as a counselor and trainer. He received a deferred judgment, and records of the case have been expunged.

The victim in that case, Sherri Moler of Eldridge, sued Lindaman in 2023 under a state law lifting statutes of limitations for sex abuse victims to sue their assailants. She also has lobbied since 2020 for the Iowa Board of Medicine to revoke Lindaman's license, although it was not until after his current criminal case was filed that Lindaman and the board voluntarily agreed that he would cease practicing "until further order of the Board."

Judge David Nelmark has forbidden prosecutors from bringing up Lindaman's prior conviction at trial. Also suppressed from evidence is an interview Lindaman gave to police after the alleged assault, in which the judge ruled officers had unlawfully refused to let Lindaman call his wife.

Prosecutors, though, have asked the judge to reconsider both rulings. After Taylor, questioning the child's father on Wednesday, suggested he had made up his mind solely based on the child's word, prosecutors argued Taylor had opened the door to evidence of the prior conviction to explain why the father might have found the accusation believable. Nelmark denied the motion but warned Taylor that implying other witnesses had jumped to conclusions could open the door to evidence of the 1976 case.

After Taylor also claimed in his opening statement that the child's word was "taken as truth and run with, never questioned, never analyzed, never explored," prosecutors asked to be allowed to introduce into evidence Lindaman's police interview to demonstrate that he had, in fact, been questioned. Nelmark did not immediately rule on that dispute.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa doctor goes to trial on charge of sexually abusing minor