Trial begins for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge officer

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The trial for the woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple is now underway.

Shawna Cash is facing charges of capital murder, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing government operations.

It was a packed audience gallery in Benton County Circuit Court Judge Brad Karren’s courtroom.

Cash sat at the defense attorney’s table with her back to the audience. When she was arrested in June 2021, she had cropped hair colored a pinkish purple.

Two and a half years later, her hair has grown out to the middle of her back, revealing her true hair color of muted blonde. You can still see the pinkish-purple color from 2021 at the ends of her now-long hair.

The proceedings began with opening arguments. The prosecution started first.

The Benton County prosecuting attorney Joshua Robinson started by painting a picture of the White Oak gas station in Pea Ridge on June 26, 2021.

“Two people are face to face, only the hood of a Jeep Cherokee between them,” Robinson said. “The air is thick with focus and anticipation and dread.”

He said this is where intentional choices were made that day, that Shawna Cash chose to put the pedal to the metal as Apple stood in front and yelled ‘Don’t do it!’ multiple times.

However, he said she decided to hit him, dragging him about 150 feet under the car.

“A rib penetrates his lungs. His body becomes a weapon,” said Robinson.

He also said they would prove that Cash had a history of trying to flee from police officers she interacted with.

The defense team got its chance next. One of the defense lawyers said much of what the prosecutor said is not in dispute.

He said the jury would learn more about Cash’s back story that day. He said she was trying to get to Pine Bluff because her ex-boyfriend had committed suicide.

Elijah Andazola, who was in the car with her that day and is facing his own set of charges related to Apple’s death, chose to go with her to Pine Bluff.

He said they stole a check out of someone’s mailbox, which led to a police chase that ended at the White Oak gas station, where two officers were pointing their guns at them.

He said Andazola was the one who told her “Go go go!”. He said when she was caught and interviewed by police later when she was asked “What was your purpose?” her response was consistently “I just wanted to get gone.”

First, the prosecution called former Pea Ridge police officer Brian Stamps. He first worked with Springdale Police in 2015 and moved to PRPD in 2018. He stopped working for PRPD in January 2023.

He said he and Apple were the only two officers on duty for the morning shift on June 26, 2021. He remembered getting a BOLO, which stands for “Be on the lookout”, from Rogers Police Department about a Jeep Cherokee that was two different colors that had gotten away from them in a felony fleeing incident.

He said he saw the Jeep at one of the gas pumps at the White Oak gas station and called Apple to formulate a plan of how to approach them.

No one was at the car at the pump and he assumed they were inside the station store. He said it was important to get to them before they got in the car and tried to get away.

Jury selection begins for woman charged in death of Pea Ridge officer trial

He parked his car behind the Jeep with the lights on and Apple parked his car in front of it. Stamps said he had his gun drawn and was yelling at them to show their hands. He said it is standard procedure to pull out a gun during a felony traffic stop.

He said the car went into reverse at first, hitting his patrol car and then there was a pause. He heard Apple yell in a loud tone multiple times “Don’t do it!”.

He remembered hearing the engine rev and the car moving forward at a fast pace from its stationary position, saying it went as fast as it could go. He said the car veered to the right and clipped the front of Apple’s patrol car. He didn’t shoot his weapon at this time because he wasn’t sure where Apple was and he didn’t want to accidentally hit him.

He remembered the first time seeing Apple was when the car was about 20 feet away and there was a dark figure under the car. This is where Stamps got visibly emotional during his testimony. He was choked up as he said he knew he needed to make the Jeep stop so that’s when he started firing his weapon.

He shot his gun four times, but only hit the Jeep three times and it still didn’t stop. He saw the car go over the curb with a grass median and that’s when Apple got dislodged from under the car and landed on Townsend Way next to the gas station parking lot.

The Jeep kept going but his focus was only on Apple at that time, he said in an emotional tone again. He remembered people coming up to him who had seen what happened. He said he started to make calls as he assessed Apple’s condition. His eyes were open but he had no facial expression and didn’t appear conscious.

Benton County honors Officer Kevin Apple two years after his death

“He was in pretty bad shape,” Stamps told the jury.

He said PRPD Chief Lynn Hahn and other officers started to arrive and they brought him away. He gave his service weapon over for evidence, as is protocol anytime a service weapon is fired.

At this time, the prosecutor brought a photo of Apple with his mom into evidence. They were both smiling and he had one arm around her. Stamps appeared to get emotional looking at this photo.

He said he did not continue in any investigation into Apple’s death.

The defense decided to ask him a few questions after this.

The attorney asked Stamps about the discussions about how to approach the car and avoid them fleeing again. He estimated he parked three to five feet behind Cash’s car.

He asked Stamps if there was any indication that the two people in the car heard any of the commands being yelled at them, and he said there wasn’t.

During his testimony about firing the gun as the Jeep sped away, he said “I knew I needed to make my shot count.” The defense asked him to clarify what he meant by this, and he said he intended to hit the driver.

Finally, Stamps estimated for the defense that the Jeep was going about 30-35 miles per hour when it hit the curb at the grassy median.

Next, the prosecution called Kayla Moore to the stand. She told the jury she had lived in Pea Ridge for about 18 years and she moved there when she got out of the military after working in medical trauma because she liked the small-town feel of it.

She said she and her husband were at the Sonic right behind the White Oak gas station on June 26, 2021. They were getting drinks before heading over to a friend’s house for a pool day.

As they waited in the drive-thru, she said they heard four gunshots. She said the sound of gunshots is unmistakable when you’re in the military. She looked to her right and saw a car squealing its tires and taking off. She had her husband pull over out of the line so they could go see what happened.

She said she saw a body in the road and her medical military training kicked in. She said she remembered screaming and saying “No no no” over and over again when she saw it was a police officer.

Her focus was on assessing him. She said he had what’s coined in the medical field as “death breath.” She said this is when the person’s breathing isn’t normal, it’s short and gasping, and breaths are up to five seconds apart.

She said his eyes were not reactive and his body color was already starting to turn a grayish color. She also said he had an extremely bad head wound that wasn’t bleeding very much.

She said head wounds tend to be very bloody and if you have a victim with a bad head wound that’s not bleeding heavily, that is an indication that there is internal bleeding. She said he had a very light pulse.

At this point, she realized there was nothing she could do for him except be there for him.

“I wanted him to know he wasn’t alone when he took his last breath,” she said, getting slightly choked up.

She said she held his hand until he stopped breathing.

The defense had no cross-examination for Moore.

The prosecution then called Oscar Olvera to the stand. He lives in Rogers with his family and is a firefighter with the Bentonville Fire Department.

He said he and his family had returned to their home on the morning of June 26, 2021 because his son had vomited in the car. He said he was cleaning the car seat when he saw a Jeep slowly roll by his home.

UPDATE: Trial date set for alleged accomplice in death of officer Kevin Apple

He said it was his wife who noticed the people in the Jeep taking their mail, which had a check in it waiting to be taken and sent to pay a bill.

That’s when he said he got in his truck and tailed the Jeep, blaring his horn at them. The Jeep eventually pulled over into the parking lot of the Walgreens on Dixieland and Walnut. He said he walked over to the driver’s side and saw a woman with purple hair behind the wheel holding the check and laughing.

He remembered asking her, “You think this is funny?”

He saw a man sitting in the passenger seat and thought he was being fidgety and reaching towards the console. He said this demeanor made him feel threatened so he pulled out his own personal gun and asked them to get out of the car.

He had them out of the car and on their knees while he called 911. While they were on the ground, he said he put his gun back in its holster.

As the sound of sirens could be heard in the distance approaching, he said the woman and man looked at each other and both jumped up and got back in the car, with the woman getting behind the wheel again.

He said they pulled out of the parking lot going north on Dixieland but they spun out on the wet pavement and did a 180-degree turn, and they sped off going southbound.

The defense decided to cross-examine Olvera about one aspect of his testimony. On Monday, he remembered the woman behind the wheel laughing when he first approached her. However, when he was questioned back in 2021, he did not mention any laughing then.

He also confirmed that the deputy interviewing him from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office did talk with him about the dangers of taking vigilante actions on his own behalf.

Next, the prosecution brought Det. Robert Grigg and Det. Samuel Mosely. Both gave their testimony independently to the jury about being called for a report of a man with a gun drawn against two people, and possibly a fight, at the Walgreens at Dixieland and Walnut on June 26, 2021.

Both were patrol officers at the time. Grigg said he was at Walnut and the Promenade area when he got the call and Mosely said he was at Dixieland and New Hope Road. Both had dash camera footage that showed what happened next.

Both turned on their sirens and started heading towards the Walgreens. You could see the road was damp and the hoods of their patrol cars had water droplets on them, indicating it had rained recently.

Grigg got to the Walgreens first and only saw a man standing next to a gray truck that had been mentioned in the initial reports. The man was pointing towards a Jeep.

In Grigg’s dash camera footage, the Jeep can be seen starting to take off north on Dixieland when it fishtails on the wet pavement and does a complete 180 dgree turn. For a split second, Grigg’s patrol car and the Jeep are face to face.

WATCH: Procession and funeral for fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple

He said he was able to see a woman behind the wheel with purple hair and a man in the passenger seat who had a blue COVID-19 mask on, so he was harder to physically identify. Next, the Jeep speeds past the patrol car and heads south on Dixieland.

Grigg is able to start chasing the Jeep. He recalled going about 60 miles per hour trying to catch them but couldn’t make up any ground. He said Dixieland is mostly residential, which factored into his decision regarding his speed.

He saw the Jeep turn onto Pine Street, which is an even narrower residential road. This is when Mosely takes over the chase. He never fully made it to the Walgreens but also caught the Jeep turning onto Pine.

He said the Jeep blew through two stop signs at intersections on Pine Street. He said he was also going about 60 miles per hour but wasn’t making any ground on the Jeep. He said he became keenly aware of how narrow Pine is and how close the homes are to the street. He said he slowed down because he didn’t want to cause a reckless driving accident in the neighborhood.

He said in this time, the Jeep got too far away from him and more traffic got in between them. He said it would have been very unsafe to continue the pursuit, so he called it out and decided to put out the BOLO to surrounding agencies.

The defense asked both men to clarify how in the initial report they were informed about a man with a gun and a possible fight. Both men agreed that it was Olvera who had the gun and there didn’t appear to be any evidence from their perspective about there being a gun in the car.

There also didn’t appear to be much to prove the extent of any fight that may have happened between them.

The next two witnesses called by the prosecutor took the jury back in time to July 2020.

Jacob Stine worked as an officer with the Farmington Police Department at the time. He said he was at the Discount Tobacco on Highway 62 as the morning rush hour started that day around 7 a.m.

He said he saw a black Dodge Charger pull into the car wash next door. A man got out from the driver’s side and a woman got out from the passenger side. He said he felt like the woman was eyeing him intently.

He decided to run the plates on the car and they came back for a white Honda CRV, indicating to him that the car was stolen. He said he went over to them as they were at the vacuum stalls at the car wash.

1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

He said the woman, later identified as Cash, jumped in the car and yelled to the man to also get in. Stine saw them head out onto Highway 62 and go east towards Fayetteville, so he got in his car and tried to follow them.

He said they turned onto Old Farmington Road and were about half a mile ahead of him by the time he got to the road. He described the driving as erratic and at a high rate of speed. Old Farmington eventually loops back to U.S. Highway 62, and he said the Charger headed towards Fayetteville again.

He said it was “kicking up dust” as they got near Rupple Road. He estimated his speed was around 90 miles per hour but the Charger was still getting away. He eventually lost them.

The defense had no cross-examination.

Next was Anthony Poumskengko. When asked, he told the jury he was not excited to be there. He took the stand with that same attitude. He has a criminal history going back to about 2009. He’s currently out on parole after dealing with delivery charges after selling meth. He said he’s doing good today, is abiding by the rules of his probation and that his sobriety is “doing good so far.”

He said he was hanging out with Shawna Cash in July 2020. He mentioned she went by the nickname “Wiggles.”

He said she had a Dodge Charger but wasn’t sure if it was hers or where she got it from. They had been together at the Motel 6 in Fayetteville. He said he likes cars and wanted to take it for a drive when they went to the car wash so he got behind the wheel.

They were vacuuming the car when a police officer approached them. He said Cash told him to get in the car so he got in the passenger side and she got in the driver’s side and took off heading towards Fayetteville.

He said he was aware the officer was following them because the officer had his car’s emergency lights on. He said he was just trying to help her avoid hitting things because she was driving so fast. He said he never forced her to drive like that. They got away and made it back to the Motel 6.

He remembered how a couple months later, they were pulled over in Fayetteville while he was driving his car and Cash was in the passenger seat.

He pulled over when the cops turned their lights on behind him and he said the officers were acting professionally. He said an officer searched his car, Cash decided to run away and was quickly caught.

The defense attorney had no cross-examination.

The prosecution then called the two police officers involved in the second fleeing incident where Cash tried to get away on foot.

Thomas Lowe and Ezra Ward were both working with the Fayetteville Police Department on October 22, 2020. The jury got to watch body camera footage from both officers of the interaction they had with Shawna Cash and Anthony Poumskengko.

They were working the night shift when Ward said he made a routine traffic stop. Acting as the primary officer here, the male driver gave him his ID and when he asked the female passenger for her name, she identified herself as “his passenger.”

Lowe arrived as the secondary officer, saying his job was to back up the primary officer, look for contraband, and watch for any furtive movements or weapons.

Lowe said he went to run the plates of the car and saw a woman named Caitlin was also associated with the car. Caitlin, described as a white female, had a warrant.

As Ward dealt with Poumskengko, Lowe tried to get Cash to identify herself, thinking she was Caitlin. She said she didn’t have an ID. As she continued to insist she wasn’t Caitlin she also refused to give the officer her name and continued to say she was “his passenger.”

She said she hadn’t done anything wrong so she didn’t have to give the officer her name. She had been smoking a cigarette throughout this entire interaction. As the back and forth about her name came to a pause, she then threw her cigarette butt on the ground.

“That’s littering,” said Lowe, since that was breaking a law. “You have to give me your name now.”

Cash still refuses. Lowe makes the official call for her arrest and Cash starts to escape on foot. Ward’s body camera shows him take off after her ahead of Lowe.

Defendant in Pea Ridge officer’s murder case seeks to limit access to private records

They were pulled over on Futrall Drive near MLK Boulevard and I-49. Between Futrall Drive and the highway is a big ditch where the bottom part is concrete. Cash trips over a water culvert and tumbles down on the concrete. As she tries to climb up the other grassy side of the ditch toward the highway, Ward is able to catch her.

The defense had no cross-examination for either Lowe or Ward.

The next two witnesses brought the jury to December 19, 2020. Darla Simpson is the manager at Hometown Suites in Bentonville.

She said one day she had lost her key fob to her Mercedes and couldn’t find them. She was off the next day but got a call from one of the desk agents about a girl having her keys at the hotel.

Simpson said she saw a woman in the passenger seat of an SUV with an older Hispanic man driving at the pet hospital next to the hotel. She identified Shawna Cash in the courtroom as the woman who was in the car and Cash had her keys on a lanyard around her neck. She knew they were her keys because of the Mercedes fob and another identifiable keychain she keeps on her keys.

Simpson said the SUV was turning around at a dead end near the pet hospital when she caught up with the car, reached through the open window and grabbed the lanyard.

She told the jury Cash didn’t take the keys and that it was someone else who did. That someone was Baldemar Bentancourt.

He confirmed for the jury that he has a criminal record going back to the early 1990s. He said he is currently on probation and is trying to be a good person.

He said that Shawna Cash was like family to him.

In December 2020, he said he was staying for a few weeks at the Hometown Suites with a woman. He remembered one day seeing keys sitting on the lobby counter so he took them.

The woman he was with urged him to give them back, which he said he tried to do. He said his cousin and Cash had come to the hotel so he gave the keys to his cousin to bring back to the front desk.

He said he later found out that his cousin ended up taking the keys and they eventually made their way into Cash’s hands. He said he tried to tell Cash not to take the car.

The defense asked no cross-examination questions.

The twelfth witness called was Lt. Rich Fordham with the Pea Ridge Police Department. He said he was playing in a Fraternal Order of Police golf charity event on the morning of June 26, 2021.

He remembered getting about halfway through the golf course at Big Sugar Golf Course when someone came to them with the news that Apple had been hit by a suspect.

When he arrived at the White Oak gas station, he had been informed that Apple had died. He said he started crying immediately but also felt the police officer switch inside him turned on.

He said he started trying to help corral the witnesses who had seen what happened. He also checked in on Stamps and brought him away from the gas station.

He said he was the one who took Stamps’ gun away from him to be put into evidence.

He confirmed that PRPD did not investigate the incident, as is protocol, and that the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was the department tagged with leading the investigation.

Driver accused of killing Officer Kevin Apple pleads not guilty to capital murder

The defense had no cross-examination.

The final witness of the day was Det. Keshia Millsap with BCSO. She was the lead investigator for Apple’s death, which means it’s her job to take the more wide-view position of the situation and do a lot of delegating to others.

She said she did start walking the scene when she got there and established that Point A of the crime scene was the space between Stamps’ and Apple’s patrol cars by the pumps and the endpoint was where Apple’s body lay on Townsend Way.

She said there were skid marks where you could see where the vehicle had sped off and a trail of debris along the way.

There were pieces of Apple’s car where it had been hit by the suspect’s car. There were shell casings from Stamps’ gunshots. There were articles of Apple’s attire, like his flashlight, his Fitbit and his gun.

Arkansas State Police filmed drone footage of the scene where you can see the skid marks and the arc the vehicle made, ending over a curb with a grassy median and ultimately where Apple’s body lay with an American flag already draped over it.

Robinson brought out photos taken of the crime scene.

He brought forward photos that show the curb in the path of the tire tracks where there was a large blood stain, Apple’s gun and a bunch of live bullets that had been crushed out of the magazine.

Millsap confirmed that there was still a live round inside Apple’s gun, which means he never fired his weapon.

Robinson prepared the room by saying he would be showing photos of Apple’s body as it landed.

Death penalty considered for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge police officer

Some readers may find the following description disturbing.

Apple was on his back with his right leg bent to the side. The top right portion of his head was completely exposed to the skull and had gravel in the wound. Millsap said Apple also had another major head wound on the back of his head that couldn’t be seen in the photo.

She confirmed that there was not a lot of blood coming from the head wound as is typical with that type of injury.

People in the gallery of the courtroom could be heard sniffling and several were visibly crying seeing these photos.

Cash and Andazola were later caught because they crashed the Jeep into a tree in Bella Vista. Robinson brought forth evidence photos of the Jeep where damage to the car from where it hit the tree can be seen. Blood splatter is underneath the car from Apple’s injuries and the three bullet holes from Stamps’ gun can be seen. Only one bullet made it through the back door, back seat and through the driver seat.

To wrap up day one of the trial, the prosecution brought out physical pieces of evidence, like Apple’s flashlight, Fitbit and his gun. They also brought out the clothing he was wearing when he died and hung them on a portable clothing rack for the jury to see.

You could still see dirt and grime stains on his uniform shirt and pants along with holes where the fabric had been ripped.

Karren and the attorneys decided to save cross-examination on Millsap for Tuesday and to go into recess overnight.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cash.

Court will resume on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.