Trial begins for woman charged with stabbing, killing husband

Jun. 23—GOSHEN — Jurors were asked to consider whether an Elkhart woman accused of killing her husband had reacted from a history of alleged domestic violence two years ago.

Testimony began in the trial of Knesha Carruthers, 35, in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Carruthers is charged with murder, accused of stabbing her husband Jimmie Lee Gilliam, 33, in the chest with a kitchen knife while the couple drank with friends on the back porch of their home along West Jefferson Street in the early morning hours of July 27, 2019. Gilliam was later pronounced dead from his injury at a local hospital.

During opening arguments in the trial, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys recounted the situation, based on evidence collected during the investigation. A dispute arose between Carruthers and Gilliam, which led to Carruthers allegedly grabbing a knife from the kitchen, and using it stab Gilliam.

Clayes said Gilliam stumbled off the back porch as he bled, and friends rushed to help him. At the same time, she said Carruthers went back into the house and locked the doors, preventing anyone from going back inside, and then hid the knife in a personal tote.

Describing the situation as a series of choices, Claeys alleged Carruthers was uncooperative with investigators at first, but later admitted to the stabbing during a phone call to family.

"We are here because the defendant was mad," Claeys said. "She was drunk, and she was high. Jimmy had embarrassed her in front of their friends, and she was done with him."

One of Carruthers' attorneys, Christopher Crawford, argued evidence will show more context to help explain the situation as an ultimate consequence from a series of domestic issues between the couple. Prior to the trial, the defense team has worked to build a mental health case around Carruthers experiencing battered women's syndrome at the time of Gilliam died.

Crawford indicated Carruthers and Gilliam had a tumultuous relationship over about the six years since they met. He said evidence may show there was a domestic violence incident at a time shortly before Gilliam's death.

Crawford also pointed out Gilliam and the couple's friends had been drinking hours before Carruthers returned home from work and joined them. After the fight, with Gilliam injured, Crawford argued Carruthers ran back into the house in fear based on past issues.

"That can explain a lot of the conduct which you see demonstrated in connection with this," Crawford said, asking the jury to keep context in mind. "The evidence will show to you and help you understand and evaluate what was transpiring at that point in time in connection with all these issues as it related to Knesha so that you have a better understanding of why the events were transpiring in the way they were."

The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

