As trial begins, woman tells Lafourche jury man bound her to chair and raped her daughter

A trial began Wednesday for a Lafourche Parish man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl after binding her mother to a rocking chair with duct tape.

Morgan Ratley, 55, of Cut Off, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without probation or parole if convicted of first-degree rape. He is also charged with sexual battery.

The girl's mom testified she had met Ratley, who was then living in Mississippi, on a dating website in 2017 and they developed a relationship, adding that he had become a father figure to her daughter.

The woman said on July 12, 2019, Ratley bound her to a wooden rocking chair and left her in a room inside her home in Cut Off. The commotion drew the teenage girl, who had been showering, into the room, where she yelled to leave her mother alone, the woman testified.

She said her daughter then leaned in and whispered to her: " 'He's been planning this. He's going to kill you. He's going to rape me, and then he's going to take me away."

The woman said she and her daughter escaped two days later, pretending to walk the dog as Ratley slept, and contacted police. She said her daughter told her she was raped multiple times over the two days.

Ratley was arrested that day and sent to jail.

"What happened was immoral," defense attorney Orrin Marino said during opening arguments.

Marino acknowledged that Ratley had become a father figure to the girl.

"He took advantage of that bond, ... but everything was consensual," the attorney said.

Marino said prosecutors will not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that what happened fits the legal definition of first-degree rape. He asked the jury to instead consider the charge of sexual battery.

If convicted on that charge, Ratley would face a sentence of 25-99 years in prison.

Prosecutors said they will present DNA evidence of Ratley's misdeeds, as well as photos of the events and the injuries the woman sustained from being bound to the chair. The girl is expected to testify during the trial, along with police who handled the case.

"You will conclude that the only just verdict in this case is first-degree rape," said Jason Chatagnier, who is prosecuting the case along with fellow Lafourche assistant district attorney Gregory Stahlnecker Jr.

A Lafourche grand jury found enough evidence Sept. 6, 2019, to indict Ratley on charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery. An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charges.

The trial was underway in state District Judge Christopher J. Boudreaux's courtroom in Thibodaux.

Ratley is being held in the Lafourche jail on bail totaling $285,000.

