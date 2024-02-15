Trial for Bellevue man accused of murdering his two young children to begin Thursday
A high-profile murder trial starts on Thursday in Sarpy County.
A high-profile murder trial starts on Thursday in Sarpy County.
A Hendrick Motorsports driver had won the pole for the last three Daytona 500s.
Gen Z TikTok users did not hold back in the comments.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
The parents of a teenager who was killed in Florida’s Parkland school shooting in 2018 have started a bold new project called The Shotline to lobby for stricter gun laws in the country. The Shotline uses AI to recreate the voices of children killed by gun violence and send recordings through automated calls to lawmakers.
When a star enters a slump it offers the perfect time to try to trade for him in fantasy hockey. Check out our suggestions.
Instacart shares could be on a roller coaster this week as the company gears up for the end of its IPO lockup period on Feb. 15.
On Thursday, two courtroom hearings could radically alter the legal landscape for former President Donald Trump.
The term has come a long way from the 1600s.
Loved01's moisturizers, cleansers and other go-tos are designed to be more affordable and accessible than other celeb-backed products.
Reviewers with arthritis say they're 'very easy to use.'
With just seven points to go, Caitlin Clark is about to break another record. Here's how to watch.
Rasa is a startup that claims to have developed the infrastructure to give developers at large enterprises the ability to build “robust” generative conversational AI assistants so that those interactions feel more personal and meaningful to users. It says it does this by providing the infrastructure CALM (Conversational AI with Language Models) and a low-code user interface. Founded in 2016, Rasa started out as an open source platform for developers to build chatbots, voice apps and other services that employ conversational AI for interactivity.
Here our are picks for the best secured credit cards, each tailored to foster your credit growth.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Car terms can be confusing. Here, we explain what a crossover is, and how its different from other SUVs.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
A recent analysis of federal highway data found that the state of Florida is home to seven of the worst 10 counties for bicyclist deaths in the United States, and 14 of the worst 20.
Save on almost all full-price styles, from denim and tees to shoes and statement jewelry.
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
Topuria isn't yet a UFC champion, but he's so sure of a victory over Alexander Volkanovski that he's already looking at future opponents.