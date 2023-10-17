Trial of Boyce man accused in bicyclist's 2020 death moved into February 2024

The trial of a Boyce man accused in a bicyclist's 2020 death has been moved to next year.

Carl Wayne Delaney, 30, was scheduled to go to trial this week on charges of negligent homicide, hit-and-run, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, but the case was moved to Feb. 5 during a Monday hearing,

Delaney was indicted in October 2022 in the Oct. 16, 2020, crash that killed 35-year-old Christopher Richey. The Elmer man had been riding a bicycle on La. Highway 121 near Valentine Lake Road when he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police.

Richey died at the scene.

Two other Boyce residents were indicted with Delaney in the case. One man, 36-year-old Cory Layne Carriker, pleaded guilty in April to obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy charges. He was sentenced to three years probation and must testify in the related cases if called upon.

The second person, 38-year-old Jennifer Lynn Green, rejected a plea agreement on Sept. 14 and had a trial date of March 11 set on charges of obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy.

In other court developments on Monday:

Danyell Dwayne Hunter was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser felony charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Hunter, 41, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on an attempted second-degree murder charge in May 2021 after a shooting on the 1600 block of Hickory Street wounded another man. He'll serve his sentence concurrently with five-year sentences each for conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a firearm to which he also pleaded on Monday.

A trial date of July 29 was set for Rayford Lee Brice III after Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall and defense attorney Christopher LaCour said they were unable to reach a plea agreement. Brice, 18, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the May 1 shooting death of Tucker Gibson, 26, of Pineville. Gibson had been shot several times, and his body was found in the area of Holloway Drive and Prairie Street in Pineville. Also on Monday, LaCour withdrew a motion to reduce the $1 million bail for Brice, who remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1.

Brandon Wade Beck, 48, had a trial date of Aug. 26 set on the felony charges of solicitation of murder and criminal conspiracy he faces. A Rapides Parish grand jury indicted Beck in June 2022 on the charges. He was arrested in January 2020 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office on a solicitation of murder charge after a complaint had been filed with the department days earlier. Hall is prosecuting the case, while Beck is represented by defense attorney Mike Small.

