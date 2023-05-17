Trial of Bucyrus man facing threat charges in federal court postponed until September

FBI agents searched this house at 423 Dudley St., Bucyrus, on Dec. 8 in connection with an investigation into telephone threats made against the Arizona secretary of state.

The trial of a Bucyrus man accused of making death threats against the then-governor-elect in Arizona has been postponed once again, this time until Sept. 5.

Joshua Russell, 45, 423 Dudley St., was indicted Dec. 14 on three charges of making interstate threats and three charges of making a threatening interstate telephone call, according to records from the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The charges allege that on three occasions, he left messages with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual, whose name is not included in court documents.

Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who at the time was Arizona’s secretary of state, was elected the state's governor in November. She was sworn in as governor on Jan. 2.

Originally, a trial date had been set for March 7, but in January, Judge Steven P. Logan of the Arizona district court approved a defense request that the trial be postponed. The new trial date was set for June 6.

On May 1, Russell's attorney in the case, Jazmin Jhovana Alagha, an assistant federal public defender, filed a motion to have the trial postponed and to extend the pretrial motions deadline until Aug. 1.

"Additional time will be necessary for defense counsel to review the discovery, investigate the case, engage in plea negotiations, prepare for trial and render the effective assistance of counsel to the defendant," the May 1 motion stated, adding the prosecution had been contacted and had no objection to the delay.

On May 3, Logan issued an order approving the delay.

"This court specifically finds that the ends of justice served by granting a continuance outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial," the order stated. Failure to grant the delay would deny the defendant the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, it added.

Russell was arrested following a search of his home by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Dec. 8.

Russell's bond was set at $20,000, and according to court records, he was released Dec. 20 with the conditions that he not violate federal, state or local laws; cooperate in collection of a DNA sample if it is authorized; advise the court in writing before changing his address or telephone number, and appear in court when ordered to do so.

