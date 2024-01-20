Trial for Careaga homicides suspects hits snag as juror tests positive for COVID-19

PORT ORCHARD – After running smoothly for a long stretch this month, trial proceedings in Kitsap County Superior Court for the three men accused of killing four members of the Careaga family in 2017 hit a snag in recent days as one of the jurors tested positive for COVID-19 and another reported that they were not feeling well.

Judge Kevin Hull recessed the trial Thursday and said that jurors should return on Tuesday. Trial activity does not happen on Fridays, and Hull said that he planned to hear arguments on an issue outside the presence of the jury anyway on Monday morning, so it's possible that the illness delay could only push back the trial by about a day and a half.

Hull said one of the jurors tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. And another juror also reported not feeling well but did not test positive on Thursday. A jury panel of 18 people has been hearing the case, six of whom will eventually be designated as alternates, leaving some room for unexpected circumstances, but Hull declined to excuse the juror who had tested positive and elected to push back the proceedings instead.

"If the issue comes up again, and it might, I could see myself making a different decision to keep the case moving along, but at this point I think it’s better safe than sorry to go ahead and just excuse the jurors, to have them come back Tuesday," he said. "Hopefully at that time everyone will be healthy and ready to go. We could lose a few more too, because it’s definitely going around. I guess I don’t want to punt on an alternate at this point, but we may have to later."

Prosecutors have continued on with their case in recent weeks, making their way through the testimony of a swath of witnesses, including law enforcement investigators who have described their work attempting to piece together what happened on the weekend that the four Careaga family members were killed in January 2017.

Christale Careaga and two teens, Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins, were shot, and their remains were found at the family's home, which was set on fire, in the greater Seabeck area. John Careaga was also shot, and his remains were found in his burnt truck in Mason County. Investigators eventually linked the killings that weekend to drugs and money connected to the family, and jurors have previously heard testimony from a friend of John Careaga about the cocaine the man was acquiring from a source in California in the months before the homicides. Danie Kelly and brothers Bobby and Johnny Watson would eventually be charged with the murders in 2022.

Jurors have heard about the investigation at the family's blackened home following the fire there and at the site at a Mason County tree farm where John Careaga's burnt-out truck was discovered with his body inside, and were also shown this week grainy video of John Careaga meeting with a vehicle at the Camp Union convenience store near his home on the night of the murders, as well as surveillance video that showed Kelly purchasing a disposable phone at the Silverdale Target that only communicated with John Careaga in the days leading up to the killings. Investigators linked that device to Bobby Watson's residence in Bremerton and have said it hit off a cell tower that serviced the Seabeck area on the night of the murders.

On Wednesday, Kent Bratt, an attorney who did some legal work for John Careaga, testified about an interaction he had with Careaga in the parking lot outside his law office at the Perry Avenue Mall in Bremerton in the fall of 2016. Bratt testified about meeting with the man and then walking him out to his truck afterward and said that the other man reached into his vehicle and pulled out a large bag of white powder. Bratt said the other man told him it was "100% pure cocaine" that he planned to sell and offered some to him.

"I was concerned that somebody showing such a large amount, if it was cocaine, in this parking lot that's wide open, people are coming and going," Bratt said. "I indicated to him, he should not be doing that for two reasons: one, the Bremerton police at that time would come through the Red Apple Mall frequently because of the conditions, and two, that he shouldn't do it, he might get hurt."

On cross-examination by Tom Weaver, one of Kelly's attorneys, Bratt said that the other man told him where he acquired the drugs: "He said – and I have no personal knowledge of it – but he said that he got it from the Mexican Mafia in California."

