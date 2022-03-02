New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing of friend's mom

Mar. 1—A New Carlisle teen convicted of murder as a juvenile in adult court in 2019 for stabbing her friend's mother to death will get a new trial.

As part of the process for the new trial, Natasha Ellis, 18, was indicted Monday in Clark County Common Pleas Court on murder, attempted murder and felonious assault charges. She was 15 at the time of her arrest.

In the original case, Ellis was sentenced to 22 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

On May 23, 2019, she attack a friend's family in their home on North Church Street in New Carlisle. The friend's mother, Lee A. Moore, 36, died of her injuries. The friend's father and then 17-year-old brother were also injured, but survived.

Ellis filed an appeal for her case in fall of 2020, challenging the court's decision of binding her to the Clark County Common Pleas Court to be tried as an adult, among other items related to a mental health evaluation.

The Second Appellate District of the Ohio Court of Appeals ruled partially in favor of Ellis, reversing the trial court's 2019 judgment.

Ellis was 16 when she was sentenced to serve her time in an adult prison after a psychological expert found earlier this year "there was not sufficient time to rehabilitate" her in the juvenile system.

The Court of Appeal's opinion, published in January, states that a doctor and a guardian ad litem, both court-appointed, who submitted reports with "contrary evidence" and who believed that Ellis should remain in the juvenile system were not admitted into evidence.

The opinion stated that the juvenile court "abused its discretion" by failing to consider the opinions of the doctor and guardian ad litem Trinh, "both of whom it had appointed and directed to file written reports to assist in the amenability determination."

A future court date has not been scheduled for Ellis as of Tuesday, according to court records.

She remains incarcerated in the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.