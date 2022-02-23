Trial of Cayce doctor accused of killing medical salesman in home begins in Lexington

The trial for a doctor accused of shooting a salesman began Wednesday at the Lexington County Courthouse.

Adam Lazzarini walked into the court room shortly after 9:30 a.m. The former Lexington Medical Center surgeon is charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is being defended by veteran Midlands attorneys Jack Swerling and Greg Harris.

Prosecutors Shawn Graham and Luke Pincelli of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office are prosecuting the case.

Judge Debra McCaslin is presiding over the case.

Lazzarini, a former Lexington Medical Center hip surgeon, is accused of killing medical equipment salesman William Player Holland on Oct. 9, 2017. The two were in a bedroom of Lazzarini’s home when he shot Holland in the chest, police said. Holland grew up in Florence County and was a Citadel graduate.

Police did not charge Lazzarini immediately, but on May 1, 2018, paramedics were called to the home again. They found Lazzarini’s wife — Vanessa Biery — unresponsive and were unable to revive her. An autopsy by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office into Biery’s death could not determine a cause of death.

While investigating Biery’s death, police said they uncovered evidence that Lazzarini had lied during the investigation into Holland’s shooting. Cayce police charged Lazzarini with involuntary manslaughter in Holland’s death. A warrant said that Lazzarini was drunk when he shot Holland.

Wednesday’s court session began with the defense and prosecution questioning Savannah Beitler, a former babysitter for Lazzarini and Biery.

In one of the more revealing moments, Beitler revealed that she, as a teenager, procured marijuana for Lazzarini and Biery. Beitler also told the court that Biery asked if she could get painkillers, specifically Percocet.

“(Biery) said she was really sick and needed them,” Beitler said.

Beitler’s mother, Tiffany Beitler, was also questioned in the set up for the trial.

Holland’s family was in the courtroom with their lawyer, Tem Miles.

The trial is scheduled to last the rest of the week.

Check back as this story may be update.