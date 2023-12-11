New Trial for Chicago Man Following Blind Eyewitness Testimony

Photo: Illinois Department of Corrections

A Black man in Chicago had his conviction overturned after being imprisoned at just 18 years old for a crime he claims he didn’t commit. The decision was made after finding an eyewitness who identified him without being able to see him.

After applying some pressure with the help of his family, Harris was able to get the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to take another look at his case and who else was behind his conviction.

Several years ago, Harris’ family and legal team had urged Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to look at the case, arguing that the witness had allegedly failed to disclose that he was legally blind, the Chicago Tribune reported. The Exoneration Project said there were also issues with “police misconduct” during Harris’ case. The organization said that during the trial, the alleged getaway driver in the shooting “unequivocally recanted” his initial statements identifying Harris and alleged that police coerced him into making a false identification by threatening to send him to jail for the rest of his life.

Harris served 12 years of the 76-year prison sentence he was given by a now-retired judge. The report says he must remain in jail while awaiting a new trial because of the severity of the crime.

Harris’ next court date is Dec. 19.

