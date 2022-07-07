Trial in civil suit over Ritzer murder set for October

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·3 min read

Jul. 7—DANVERS — A trial date has been set for Oct. 4 in a civil lawsuit brought by the parents of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer.

During a hearing Wednesday Lawrence Superior Court Judge John Lu denied a request by lawyers for DiNisco Design Partners to postpone the trial to give its newly-hired expert witness time to prepare.

Ritzer, 24, of Andover, was raped and murdered by one of her students, Philip Chism, then 14, on Oct. 22, 2013.

Chism followed Ritzer to a Danvers High School restroom, then pulled up a hood and put on gloves before entering the bathroom, where he attacked Ritzer.

Chism is now serving a 40 years-to-life sentence for that crime.

In 2016, Ritzer's parents, Peggie and Tom, along with their surviving children, filed a wrongful death suit against the town of Danvers, a cleaning company contracted to provide custodial services at the school, and DiNisco.

Danvers and SJ Services, the cleaning company, were subsequently dismissed from the lawsuit, leaving DiNisco, which, last month, failed in a bid to have the case against the firm dismissed on summary judgment.

DiNisco had argued that it bore no liability for the death of Ritzer, but the Ritzers and their attorney cited evidence that there were significant concerns about the security system at the school prior to the murder.

Lu ruled late last month that there were still too many disputed facts to resolve the case prior to trial.

During a pretrial conference on Wednesday, DiNisco's attorney, Katherine Kenney, said her firm has just hired an expert witness who has a "packed" schedule and needs more time to prepare.

"We just want to be sure we are adequately prepared," Kenney said.

Lu, who had already noted that the case has been pending for six years, denied her request to delay the trial.

Lu, who has handled a number of the pretrial proceedings in the case, is scheduled to retire in November after 21 years as a judge, 15 of them in the Superior Courts in Essex and Middlesex counties.

Dan Murphy, the Ritzers' attorney, told the judge they haven't been given any information about the expert, including his or her name, and want that information as soon as possible so they have an opportunity to hold a deposition.

Murphy said he is otherwise prepared to try the case in October.

Lu and his clerk set a schedule for the lawyers to exchange any additional information and a schedule of when each side expects to call witnesses. The lawyers told Lu they expect the trial to take two to three weeks.

At this point, it appears it will be tried before a jury of six with two alternates, under what is left of the state Trial Court's COVID protocols for civil jury trials in Superior Court. Normally Superior Court cases are tried before a 12-member jury.

The hearing was conducted via Zoom, since Lu is assigned to hear cases in Lowell Superior Court for the next three months. He will be returning to Lawrence Superior Court in October.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

