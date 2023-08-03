Trial for Collier school bus driver accused of inappropriately touching student set

The trial for a Collier County school bus driver accused of inappropriately touching a student on district bus could come as soon as next spring.

Court records indicate that Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier set a tentative April 29, trial date for Tomas Andres Cabrera-Diaz, 58, of Cape Coral. He entered a not guilty plea April 24.

The records indicate Cabrera-Diaz has remained in custody at the Collier County Jail since his March 31 arrest on a $500,000 bond.

He is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

The complainant told a school district employee that her bus driver, Cabrera, touched and kissed her left breast over her clothing. Neither the district or deputies provided additional information, including the student's age.

Detectives, in coordination with our Youth Relations Bureau and the School District, obtained a copy of the surveillance footage from the school bus.

Authorities arrested Cabrera-Diaz at his Cape Coral residence. The school district fired him.

Prior to the tentative start of his trial, Cabrera-Diaz is next due in court Feb. 27 for a pretrial hearing, followed by an April 23 trial call, which could determine if his case ultimately goes on trial April 29.

