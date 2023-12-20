Trial for Colorado deputy charged in death of Christian Glass set for April
The trial for the Clear Creek County deputy charged in the death of Christian Glass has been scheduled for April 8.
The trial for the Clear Creek County deputy charged in the death of Christian Glass has been scheduled for April 8.
Learn how to transfer credit card balances to another card to save money and pay off your high-interest debt faster.
Samsung has added a new medication tracking feature to its Health app and it's expected to launch in the US when the app updates later this week.
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
Total existing homes sales inched up 0.8% in November over the previous month. But home prices increased too.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
Israeli investment platform OurCrowd today announced that it now has $13 million in capital commitments for its $50 million Israel Resilience Fund, a fund the organization launched shortly after the Israel-Hamas war began to support startups that were impacted by the war or were developing solutions to Israel's immediate needs. OurCrowd plans to raise a total of $50 million for the fund, which doesn't charge management fees nor carried interest.
In today's edition: Ja Morant's electric return, Alexander Ovechkin's career-worst slump, NFL power rankings, Barcelona selling its soul, and more.
Volkswagen says it will use Tesla's charging standard in its North American EVs starting in 2025. The commitment also applies to its Audi, Porsche and Scout Motors brands.
Death Stranding: Director's Cut for Mac and iPhone is delayed to early 2024.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
Call them cruets if you want to feel extra fancy.
The Volkswagen Group is the latest automaker to announce it will adopt Tesla’s so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS), marking one of the last major automakers to embrace what is now the de facto EV plug in the United States. The German giant said Tuesday that future vehicles in its portfolio of brands -- including Audi, Porsche and the group's upstart EV play Scout Motors -- will get the NACS charge port built-in starting in 2025. While Volkswagen Group was one of the last holdouts, its own charging network Electrify America recently announced plans to adopt the NACS standard, a strong signal that the automaker was not far behind.
The Volkswagen Group just announced that some of its brands will migrate to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.
The National Labor Relations Board has found that eBay has violated the rights of unionized workers at TCGPlayer,
Astrobotic’s first lunar lander is ready for lift-off. The company announced Tuesday that the lander, called Peregrine, has completed final checkouts and fueling after it was mated with United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket last month. All that’s left now is launch on January 8 — followed, of course, by a historic lunar landing.
People can't stop talking about weight loss drugs like Ozempic.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Peyton Manning figured if the tush push is good for the Eagles, it would be good for the Cherry Creek Bruins too.
The season will tip off with four games on Tuesday, May 14, and run through Sept. 19 with every team in action on the final day. There will be a break in play from July 21 through Aug. 14 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.