Trial confirmed for woman charged with killing boy

Jul. 24—The jury trial of a Yuba City woman charged with killing a 13-year-old boy while driving drunk was confirmed for Aug. 16 in Butte County Superior Court.

Constance Addison will be tried for the murder of Alec Flores, of Yuba City, as well as charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Addison allegedly hit Flores with her car in a drunken driving incident while the teenager was walking to school. Addison's children were in the car with her. She was arrested and posted bail the following day.

The trial will take place in Butte County after Sutter County Judge Laura Davis granted a change of venue motion on Jan. 12. The motion was filed by the defense and the Sutter County District Attorney's Office opposed the motion to move the trial.

On Friday, the trial was confirmed and Davis heard motions in limine filed by the DA's office, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich. The next hearing will be held on Aug. 13 in Butte County for trial assignment.

"The assignment is as to courtroom availability, specifically whether there are any other cases in Butte County that may take priority over this one," Heimlich said in an email.

Davis will hear the trial in Butte County. Addison has been out of custody since posting bail.