Trial continued for man accused in Hamilton slaying last summer

Jun. 29—A man charged with a fatal shooting last summer in Hamilton says he was in Hamilton County has been continued until September.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for fatally shooting Darrian K. Shamel on June 2, 2020.

Wilson's trial was originally scheduled for later April, but Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh continued it until July 6. The trial was continued a second time last week at the request of the defense. Wilson's trial is now scheduled to begin Sept. 13.. He is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Charlton about 12:15 a.m. on June 2 and found Shamel had been shot. Shamel, 22, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he died.

The Butler County Coroner's Office said Shamel died of gunshot wounds.

Defense attorney Mary Martin filed a notice of alibi on Wilson's behalf stating his whereabouts at the time prosecutors and police say Wilson was shot and killed.

In the motion, Wilson said that at the time of the Shamel's slaying, he was at his home on Branch Court in Harrison with his brother, then a friend's residence in Cincinnati, then back at his home with his brother after a stop on Robben Lane in Cincinnati.

On June 10, Martin also requested the trial be continued stating an expert is needed to review the cellular phone data provided by the prosecution.

"On its face this data appears to contain inconsistencies. This data was the used to create a map of the defendant's location around the time of the offense," Martin said in the motion. "More time is needed to secure an expert and allow them to conduct a thorough examination of the evidence."

Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress said, "I will be prepared for trial Sept. 13."

In the shooting incident, a woman placed a 911 call and said an intruder had shot her son.

"Someone just barged in and shot my son," the caller said. "I need an ambulance right away."