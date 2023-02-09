Trial continued for suspect in fatal shooting on Myrtle Avenue

Feb. 9—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula man accused of fatally shooting Randall Cohen says it was self-defense, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Nicholas T. Csehi, 27, is charged with aggravated murder and murder in the Feb. 1, 2022 shooting, according to court records. His appointed attorney, David Per Due, filed the notice of self-defense, court records show.

Csehi's trial was set to begin Monday, but the state asked the court for a continuance. No new trial date has been set, records show.

In December, prosecutors offered Csehi a plea deal, which he rejected, according to court records.

Cohen, 43, of Ashtabula, suffered multiple gunshot wounds before succumbing to his injuries, according to Ashtabula County Coroner's Investigator Keith Stewart.

The incident occurred shortly after police received a call at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, reporting people were yelling on Myrtle Avenue in the Ashtabula Harbor. There was another 9-1-1 call less than a minute later reporting gunshots in the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper.

Within minutes, city police officers arrived on the scene and found Cohen lying in the driveway. They performed first aid on Cohen until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center, and later pronounced dead in the emergency room, Stewart said.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the men were inside the house arguing about a dog. When they took their quarrel outside, the altercation became physical, Stell said.

Csehi then went to his car, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Cohen several times, Stell said.

Cohen, a Tennessee native, moved to Ashtabula in the summer of 2021 to be with his girlfriend, a relative of Csehi, according to Cooper.

Csehi was arrested at the scene of the shooting and is being held in the county jail on a $2 million cash, surety or property bond, according to court officials.

Common Pleas Judge David A. Schroeder will preside over the trial.