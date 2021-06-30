Trial continues for 2018 vehicular homicide case

Jun. 29—MOUNT VERNON — The trial for a 23-year-old Sedro-Woolley man accused of vehicular homicide for his role in a 2018 crash continued Tuesday, with jurors hearing mostly from law enforcement and first responders who were at the scene.

Kevin Michael Solarzano-Hill is charged with one count of vehicular homicide in the June 18, 2018, death of 45-year-old Jonathan James Harju.

Tuesday's trial began with Solarzano-Hill's lawyer, Jonathan Rands, giving opening remarks saying that, despite assertions that alcohol was a leading factor in Harju's death, it was not the only factor.

"That accident changed (Solarzano-Hill's) life," Rands told the jurors. "It changed (his passenger's) life."

According to court documents, Solarzano-Hill was driving a BMW west on Minkler Road with Harju and another man in his vehicle when he struck a GMC Sierra pickup attempting to turn left onto Peavey Road in Sedro-Woolley.

Prior to the collision, witnesses told police they saw the BMW traveling at 80-100 mph on Minkler Road, which has a speed limit of 55 mph, according to court documents.

The driver of the GMC and the other passenger in Solarzano-Hill's vehicle were taken to PeaceHealth United General Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to court documents.

Harju died before medical crews could transport him via airlift, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors contend that alcohol and negligence on Solarzano-Hill's part played a role in the crash.

In his opening remarks, Rands stated that, while his client, who was 20 at the time of the crash, lied to State Patrol troopers about whether he had been drinking, that lie did not amount to Harju's death.

"That was a mistake," Rands said. "But it is not a mistake that equals homicide."

Solarzano-Hill's trial is expected to continue through the week.

