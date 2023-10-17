Trial continues for man accused of strangling his wife inside Delaney Park home in 2018

The trail of an Orlando man accused of murdering his wife continues Tuesday.

The case is focused on David Tronnes, who is charged with strangling his wife, Shanti Cooper, in 2018.

Attorneys spent most of Monday questioning former acquaintances of Tronnes and Cooper.

They described how Cooper often took off her wedding and engagement rings when she was around them.

A former medical examiner also sent Monday described autopsy photos to the jury.

Lawyers for Tronnes said Cooper’s injuries could not have come from a fall, but prosecutors disagree.

