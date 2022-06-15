Trial continues for Michigan man accused of sexually exploiting Lubbock teen

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

Thomas John Boukamp stood before a federal jury on Tuesday and told them the evidence against him would be uncontested.

In his opening statement at his trial, Boukamp, 22, admitted to sexually abusing the girl the a 14-year-old girl that he is accused of taking from Lubbock to Michigan.

"We had sex," he told jurors. "I'm not here to ******** you."

However, Boukamp, who is representing himself against a 16-count federal indictment accusing him of sexually exploiting the girl, said the government's case against him contained falsehoods that he wanted to clarify in court.

"I want all of you to see the whole picture," he said.

Boukamp has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since April 2021. However, he was initially arrested in Alden, Michigan on Nov. 22, 2020, nine days after a Lubbock girl was reported missing by her father.

He pleaded not guilty to counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, cyber stalking, receipt of child pornography and eleven counts of production of child pornography.

Boukamp's charges stem from a Lubbock police missing persons' investigation that began on Nov. 13, 2020, when the father of a 14-year-old girl reported that his daughter did not come home from school.

Four days later, Lubbock police issued a news release asking the public's help finding the girl, saying she was last seen walking toward Upland Avenue.

However, investigators quickly discovered messages between the girl and another man that suggested she planned to run away with him to Michigan.

Federal prosecutor Callie Woolam warned jurors in her opening statement that the evidence they were about to see would be upsetting but will show that Boukamp was guilty of every count.

She said chat messages investigators discovered between Boukamp and the girl chronicles how he ensnared the girl in a relationship built on manipulation and control that culminated in a plan in which the girl ran away with Boukamp, who sexually abused her.

She said DNA evidence was found on the girl consistent with sexual abuse.

If convicted, Boukamp's punishment will be determined by Judge Wesley Hendrix at a sentencing hearing set later and includes a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Chat messages between Boukamp and girl were shown to jurors and indicated the girl suffered from mental health issues and often spoke about suicide and self harm. She also shared fantasies of sexual violence.

In the exchanges between the two, the girl initially appeared defiant and confrontational with Boukamp. However her attitude softened and she sent more complacent messages as she continued communicating with Boukamp.

The messages showed that the girl, who was 13 at the time, repeatedly mentioned her age to Boukamp.

In July 2020, a few months before she ran away with Boukamp, she overdosed on Tylenol in an attempt to kill herself.

Meanwhile, Boukamp often berated the girl and demanded explicit images of her, which she provided.

In one message thread, Boukamp told the girl he shared the images the girl sent her, but later said he was lying.

"I didn't do anything lol because you're still mine," Boukamp told her.

Prosecutors entered into evidence 10 explicit images the girl sent to Boukamp between April to July 2020. The images were not shown to jurors in the courtroom. However, Hendrix told them the evidence would be available to them during their deliberation.

Jurors also saw messages in which Boukamp shared with the girl dreams about killing and raping another woman and killing the girl. He also sent messages threatening to harm the girl and her family.

Nearing the girl's disappearance, the girl's messages showed she was more submissive.

Days before the girl's disappearance, chat messages showed Boukamp and the girl discussing the plan in which Boukamp drove from Michigan to fetch the girl from her school.

Lubbock police detective James Smith told jurors that investigators linked a phone number to the account Boukamp used to chat with the girl and federal agents in Michigan tracked the phone to Boukamp's home where they found the girl.

A U.S. Magistrate judge allowed Boukamp in May to fire his attorneys and represent himself at his trial. The judge's ruling came a day after Boukamp, who has autism, was found competent to stand trial.

Boukamp was unclear in his opening statement about how he planned to defend against the charges against him.

However, during his competency hearing, experts who evaluated Boukamp told the court he told them that his strategy at trial would be to compel the teen, if she testifies, to admit that she's in love with him.

During the jury selection process Tuesday morning, Boukamp asked the 40 potential jurors who reported that day about their thoughts on the age of consent and so-called Romeo and Juliet laws, which provides exceptions to statutory rape offenses if the sexual acts were consensual and there is a three-year age difference between a minor and a young adult.

Romeo and Juliet laws are not a recognized defense in federal court and the federal age of consent is 18.

In his opening statement, he told jurors the chat messages will also show that he cared for the girl and told them he intended to marry her.

"I loved her then and I love her now," he said. "I want each and every one of you to know that."

He told jurors that the chat messages will show he and the girl shared dark fantasies that delved in sexual violence. He said those fantasies were the foundation of their relationship.

"What defined a large part of our relationship was the ability to talk about these dark things," he said.

He said he believed the girl loved him and wanted to be with him.

However, he told jurors he believed the girl, now 15, if called to testify, will likely lie to them about her involvement in their relationship.

The girl's father testified about the day his daughter didn't return from school. He said he realized his daughter ran away when he noticed that her blanket, which he had since she was a baby, was missing along with toiletries and a debit card.

Detectives would find a letter in her room that indicated she was running away to California.

Investigators later found a note in Boukamp's phone that indicated the plan to run away was hatched at least two months before and referenced a California letter.

The girl's father told jurors that when he met her in Michigan she appeared traumatized.

"Like a beaten dog," he said.

However, he said his daughter ran to him and hugged him as soon as she saw him.

He said his daughter remains withdrawn and hasn't spoken to him about what happened to her.

"You can tell she's hurting really bad," he said.

He told jurors he's still angry at Boukamp and gave brief answers when he was cross examined by the defendant, who focused on the girl's father's statements to investigators as the search for his daughter was underway.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Trial continues for Michigan man accused of exploiting Lubbock teen