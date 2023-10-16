Trial continues Monday for man accused of strangling his wife in Delaney Park home

The trial of an Orlando man accused of murdering his wife continues Monday.

Prosecutors say David Tronnes strangled his wife, Shanti, in their home in Delaney Park, five years ago.

They also said he lied to friends, family and police, and covered up some of the evidence for months.

