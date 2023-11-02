Trial continues Thursday for woman accused of killing her husband inside Casselberry home

A jury is considering evidence this week to determine the fate of a Seminole County woman who is accused of killing her husband.

Channel 9 has been at the courthouse following the trial of Sherry Fitzpatrick.

The jury saw body-cam video Wednesday from the day her husband died.

Prosecutors leaned on evidence showing Fitzpatrick couldn’t keep her story straight.

However, her defense team pointed to past domestic violence between the couple to prove her actions weren’t uncommon.

This case is expected to go all week, and at some point, Fitzpatrick could take the stand in her own defense.

