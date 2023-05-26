Trial continues for woman accused in mother's 2018 death at Oak Island

A woman accused of killing her mother in 2018 is facing a jury trial this week in Brunswick County.

Susan Copenhaver was a loving mother who had always wanted a daughter, sister Janet Coretti said.

"Susan would have done anything for any of her children," Coretti said. "But especially Julia. She'd always wanted a daughter."

Now, her daughter, Julia Copenhaver – suspected of brutally attacking and killing Susan in Oak Island in 2018 – is on trial for murder.

Julia Copenhaver was arrested in October 2018 in connection with her mother’s killing in Oak Island. She was 24 at the time. She is charged with first-degree murder, and her trial began Monday in Brunswick County Superior Court.

About the case

On the morning of Oct. 25, 2018, Oak Island police performed a welfare check at 139 Northeast Second St. and found Susan Copenhaver dead and partially dismembered inside.

According to Susan Copenhaver's autopsy, the 63-year-old woman suffered dozens of stab wounds: 35 to the head, 10 to the neck, 18 to the torso and more than two dozen to her extremities. Susan Copenhaver's body also showed evidence of extensive blunt-force injuries, including to her head, the autopsy reports.

According to trial testimony, Julia Copenhaver was located at the home that morning.

Assistant district attorneys Jenna Earley and Jacob Ward are prosecuting the case for the state. Copenhaver is defended by criminal justice attorney Teresa Gibson. Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow is presiding over the case.

The maximum punishment for someone convicted of first-degree murder is death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The state is not seeking the death penalty in this case.

Following jury selection earlier this week, the state began its presentation of evidence on Wednesday. During his opening statement, Ward asserted that the state’s evidence would show Julia Copenhaver drove from her family’s home in Virginia to her family’s beach house on Oak Island one fateful day in October 2018 and killed her mother.

Sister of victim testifies

Coretti took the witness stand Wednesday, identifying Susan Copenhaver in a photo she took one Christmas. In the image, Susan is smiling, proudly displaying a Christmas stocking adorned with her name.

On her arms are stacks of silver bracelets and bangles, some Coretti said Susan wore all the time because they couldn’t be removed.

Coretti shared that she and her sister were just 18 months apart in age and “very close.” She described Susan as a loving mother, stating, “She devoted her life to her children.”

Coretti said she was told that day by her brother-in-law that Julia had killed Susan, news that was difficult for her and her family to process.

"That is not the Julia I know," Coretti said.

She was in Texas at the time and boarded a flight to Myrtle Beach soon after she learned the news.

Law enforcement from the Oak Island Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation also testified this week. Body camera footage presented in court shows Oak Island officers first arriving to the scene. Julia Copenhaver appears in the video at the home, wearing a red hoodie stained with what officers testified they believed to be human blood.

"She attacked me," Julia Copenhaver told the officers in the video.

Evidence and testimony from the state continued Thursday morning, and the state rested its case Thursday afternoon. The defense is expected to present evidence Friday, and the case is expected to conclude toward the middle of next week.

