Trial continues for woman accused of stabbing husband to death in Winter Park

The trial for the woman accused of killing her husband inside their Winter Park home continues Monday morning.

Investigators said Danielle Redlick stabbed her husband to death in 2019.

Emails from Danielle Redlick to her husband Michael Redlick revealed marriage trouble between the couple eight months before his death.

Investigators said Redlick waited hours before calling 911 and first told the 911 operator that her 65-year-old husband had a heart attack.

Redlick eventually claimed she was scared and that is why she waited 11 hours to call 911.

In 2019, Channel 9 reported that the couple’s two children told investigators they had witnessed tension between their parents and that Danielle was usually the aggressor during the fighting.

Redlick was offered a plea deal in 2020 but didn’t take it.

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom.

